The Social Profit Grant from Vlerick Business School has propelled #SheDIDIT, a Belgium-based non-profit supporting female entrepreneurs, to new heights. Founded by Lien Warmenbol, #SheDIDIT has expanded rapidly, growing from a small team to 80 members. With the grant, Warmenbol attended Vlerick’s intensive Challenge Bootcamp, enhancing her organization’s strategy and management structure. The program’s high-level content and networking opportunities have already yielded significant improvements, including internal restructuring and a strengthened management team. Warmenbol’s experience underscores the grant’s value for non-profits aiming to scale effectively and strategically.

