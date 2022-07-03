Vadym Novynskyi Buys Ambulances for Kryvyi Rih Hospitals

The Vadym Novynskyi Foundation is the charitable arm of Smart Holding Group, the holding company for Vadym Novynskyi’s assets. Earlier this month, the foundation purchased ambulances from the European Union (EU), marking the second time it has done so this year. The latest batch of ambulances has already been delivered to hospitals in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The Foundation has also provided various other forms of humanitarian aid since the Russian invasion began in late February. The total amount that Vadym Novynskyi has allocated for humanitarian projects so far is 512 million Ukrainian hryvnias (UAH).

Ambulances were delivered to the Regional Center for Emergency Care and Disaster Medicine in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine as well. Another ambulance went to the Sumy region, where it was transferred to Svesky Primary Health Care Center. Oleksandr Lukyanenko, Deputy Head of the Health Department of the Executive Committee of the City Council in Kryvyi Rih, expressed his gratitude for receiving the ambulances during the war with Russia. He added, “The cars we are receiving today will go to medical institutions and units of our ambulance to deal with issues that have arisen at this difficult time”.

Zaporizhia

The ambulances will provide timely assistance in the Zaporizhia region because many people being evacuated to that area from combat zones are injured, requiring immediate assistance upon their arrival. Ambulances are currently in short supply throughout Ukraine, so governments in Zaporizhia are currently prioritizing medical transport. Zaporizhia has become a temporary shelter for hundreds of thousands of refugees from occupied territories, especially Mariupol and other occupied territories.

Olena Zhuk, chair of the Zaporizhia Regional Council, added that her region had an urgent need to strengthen its emergency medical capabilities. Emergency medical care is a continuing process during a war, requiring the government in those areas to maintain constant contact with medical personnel. Zhuk thanked the State Bureau of Investigation and customs officers at the Shegeny border crossing for assisting with the transfer of ambulances across the border. She added that the Ukrainian Embassy in Progue, business leaders abroad and volunteers also helped with this process. As a result of this assistance, the ambulances were able to deliver humanitarian aid to Zaporizhia’s residents in addition to doctors and refugees from Mariupol.

The Vadym Novynskyi Foundation had previously rendered aid to Zaporizhia in March, when city authorities requested assistance. At that time, city hospitals were providing the victims of hostilities with round-the-clock medical care. The Foundation supplied these hospitals with 60 vacuum therapy devices and 1,050 aid packages worth over 15 million UAH. The Foundation also responded to the city’s request for aid in military defense by initially donating $500,000 to a charitable fund dedicated to this purpose. This fund eventually reached the target goal of $1.15 million, allowing the city government to buy protective equipment and medical supplies from trusted sources in Europe.

Kryvyi Rih

Serhiy Milyutin, Deputy Mayor of Kryvyi Rih, said Vadym’s foundation had previously provided funding for his town to buy medicine and other essential items. He concluded his remarks by saying, “We are doing everything possible to make the people of Kryvyi Rih feel confident and receive all the necessary help, even in these difficult times of war.” Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Military Administration in Kryvyi Rih, stated that the Foundation had also donated 17.5 million Ukrainian hryvnias (UAH) in financial aid to ensure residents continue to have a stable life under the town’s martial law, which was declared after the war started.

Mariupol