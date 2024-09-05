BUCHAREST, Romania – AI Expo Europe 2024, the continent’s leading artificial intelligence conference, is set to bring together over 3,000 industry leaders, innovators, and AI enthusiasts on October 6-7, 2024. This landmark event, organized by the founders of Crypto Expo Europe, will feature 100+ international speakers, 30+ exhibitors, and 50+ workshops and seminars, making it the largest and most comprehensive AI gathering in Europe this year.
Designed to engage professionals from various sectors, AI Expo Europe offers a unique platform for learning about cutting-edge AI applications, networking with industry peers, and exploring new business opportunities in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.
Seize the Opportunity: 50% Off Tickets for a Limited Time
Don’t miss this golden opportunity! For a limited time, secure your pass to AI Expo Europe at an unprecedented 50% discount. Visit www.aiexpoeurope.com to claim your ticket and step into the future.
Speaker Lineup Features Industry Luminaries
The event boasts an impressive roster of speakers from world-renowned tech companies:
- Shehram Jamal, Sr. Director of Product Management GEN AI, NVIDIA
- Patrick van den Hoevel, Director, Deal Pursuit | EMEA, Google
- Farah Deendar, AI Sales Director, Global Black Belt, Microsoft
- Heather Domin, Global Leader, Responsible AI Initiatives, IBM Office of Privacy & Responsible Technology
Event Highlights
- Expert-Led Sessions: Featuring top executives from NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce, JPMorgan Chase, and Intel
- Interactive Exhibition: Booths showcasing cutting-edge AI technologies
- Networking Opportunities: VIP business lounge and social events
- Awards Gala: Recognizing excellence and innovation in the AI industry
For more information about the schedule, agenda, and covered topics, please visit www.aiexpoeurope.com or contact at office@aiexpoeurope.com.