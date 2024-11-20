London, November 20: Anticipation is mounting as the fourth edition of the London EV Show draws closer, now just a few days away. From November 26-28, 2024, ExCeL London is set to open its doors to an immersive showcase of cutting-edge electric mobility innovations, and engaging sessions with influential thought leaders, industry titans, and key government representatives.

The show hosts an engaging conference where attendees hear from 180+ esteemed speakers representing leading organisations, including DFT, Ofgem,Volvo, Amazon, Schneider Electric, Openreach, Network Rail & many others. Some of the notable figures include Lilian Greenwood MP, Minister for the Future of Roads, Department for Transport, United Kingdom; Chris Bonett MP, Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, Government of Malta; Mete Coban, Deputy Mayor of London for Environment & Energy at GLA, Alex Gilbert from Transport for London, Marc Palmer from Auto Trader, Matthew Eastwood from Transport Scotland, Lorna McAtear from National Grid and others. Additional insights will be provided by industry leaders from DPD UK, Amazon, AVERE, and the House of Commons Library, fostering a dynamic dialogue on the future of electric mobility. Click to Check the Entire List of speakers.

Key discussion topics cover the UK’s EV outlook, electrification across transportation modes, and the decarbonisation of the global transport sector. Other focal points include urban mobility, cybersecurity in EVs, the empowerment of women in the industry, and more. Click to Check the Agenda.

The Show also features cutting-edge technologies from top EV companies. With a goal of attracting over 300+ exhibitors, the show is steadily progressing with top names already confirmed and eager to showcase their innovations. Autel Europe UK, Ekoenergetyka, Lotus Flash Charge and Power Electronics, renowned for their contributions to EV charging infrastructure and sustainable solutions, have registered as platinum sponsors for the show. Joining them, Vestel Mobility, XPEL, Alpitronic, Star Charge, Lucy and Humax have registered as gold sponsors, alongside numerous Silver and Bronze sponsors, enriching the exhibition with innovative solutions across the EV ecosystem. Check the link for the Entire List of Exhibitors.

An important highlight of #LEVS24, Mobility Business Connect program facilitates exclusive 1-2-1 meetings with C-level executives, providing an unparalleled opportunity for forging meaningful partnerships.

Additionally, the event hosts various Networking and Workshop Sessions, such as a workshop by Frost & Sullivan focused on sustainable transportation trends, a Brooklands College initiative inviting students and young professionals to connect with EV leaders, and a session dedicated to highlighting the vital role of women in the EV sector, fostering dialogue and mentorship.

Register for the London EV Show 2024 and join thousands of industry professionals, innovators, and thought leaders as they come together to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of electric mobility.

For further information, please reach out to us at [email protected]