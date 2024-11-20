London, November 19: The London Climate Technology Show 2024 is just 7 days away, as industry experts, business leaders, and influential decision-makers converge at ExCel London to chart the course towards a net-zero future.

Building on two years of remarkable success, the third edition of #CTS offers the ultimate networking platform for governments, organisations, and individuals to explore innovative sustainability solutions, tackle the climate crisis, and gain valuable insights into green tech advancements. Attendees can expect deep insights into decarbonisation strategies and transformative ideas that are accelerating the global transition to a net-zero world.

The show features an insightful conference, where 80+ renowned speakers are set to address some critical themes: achieving Net Zero and overall sustainability, innovations in AgriTech, the evolving landscape of carbon markets, and advances in climate tech. Among the distinguished speakers who will be contributing their expertise on these pivotal topics are:

James Lockyer – Director, Climate Innovation Fund, Microsoft

Mark Campanale – Founder & Executive Director, Carbon Tracker

Laura Sandys – Chair, Green Alliance

Guy Newey – CEO, Energy Systems Catapult

Olivia Powis – UK Director, Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA)

Doug Parr – Chief Scientist and Policy Director, Greenpeace UK

Robert Trezona – Founding Partner, Kiko Ventures

Fredrick Royan – Global Practice Area Leader, Sustainability and Circular Economy, Frost & Sullivan

Dr. Stefan Kaufmann – Member of the Bundestag, German Bundestag

Click here to check all speakers

The event also features a diverse range of exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge solutions and innovations across sustainability and climate technologies. Among the exhibitors are Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) companies like CGI and Terra CO2 Technology; Carbon Management & Accounting companies like Greenly and Gaia Carbon Accounting; Carbon Offsetting and Trading companies like Carbonsafe and Carbon Asset Solutions (CAS); Emerging Climate Technologies like Nabla Flow and Luna 9; Artificial Intelligence and Data-Driven Solution providers like Immtell and Electryone AI; Sustainable Energy Solutions like Asuene, Applied Works, Carbon Reduction Technologies like Freeze Carbon and Coomtech, and many more. Click to explore the entire list.

With thousands of industry professionals convened under one-roof, #CTS24 offers an opportunity for exhibitors to meet business partners in a highly engaging conducive environment.

Complementing the main program, #CTS24 also hosts engaging side events such as Startup Acceleration Programs, workshops, etc fostering further opportunities for learning and collaboration and enhancing understanding of key issues and trends. This initiative aims to provide vital support for sustainable endeavours, thereby accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly technologies and practices.

Join us for this year’s most exciting netzero event and explore what is on offer to tackle the pressing challenges of climate change. Click Here To Register.

In case of any queries, you can contact us at: [email protected]