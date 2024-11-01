AI and Big Data Expo Global is pleased to announce an esteemed line-up of speakers for the expo, which will take place from 5-6 February 2025 at Olympia, London.

AI & Big Data Expo is the leading event for Enterprise AI, Machine Learning, Security, Ethical AI, Deep Learning, Data Ecosystems, and NLP with 7,000+ professionals expected to attend. The high-level conference will bring together forward-thinking brands, market leaders, AI & Big Data evangelists and hot start-ups to explore and debate the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence & Big Data.

This year’s speaker line-up includes a host of leading experts:

Rod Evans, EMEA VP – Supercomputing & AI, NVIDIA

Karan Shah, Director of Data Science, Meta

Christina Finlay, Global Head of Data & Analytics, Manufacturing, Volvo

Erbin Lim, Director of Engineering, Pfizer

Stefan Gershater, Head of Risk and Governance, Co-op

Aarthy Jayaram, Senior Director of Engineering at LinkedIn

Ravi Jay, Head of Agile Delivery, Jaguar Land Rover

Kerry Sheehan, Head of AI Policy – AI Taskforce, UK Government

Indul Hassan, Head of Engineering, BT Group

Shairil Yahya, Legal Compliance Technology & Solution Director, Philips

Cayleigh O’Dwyer, Senior Manager, Data & Analytics, Lloyds Banking Group

Panos Lazaridis, Principal Data Product Manager, The Economist

The event agenda features a range of fascinating sessions tackling the most pressing topics in AI and Big Data, including the following presentations and panel discussions.

Panel: The Next Decade of Gen AI Progress: A Look at What’s Coming and How to Prepare

• How can Gen AI positively augment your workforce capabilities?

• How can Gen AI positively augment your workforce capabilities? AI Strategy Manual for CTOs – A Corporate Journey to Production

• Unleashing the Power of Data for Al

• Panel: Barriers to Navigate: People, Processes and Technology

• Spreading Data Insights across the business

• How to Operate Across Different AI Regulatory Approaches and Models

• Panel: Ethical Considerations in Gen AI and Data Science – Navigating Complex Terrain

• Strategic Insights for Advanced AI Integration in Established Enterprises

• Panel: MLOps Excellence: Best Practices for Managing Data, Models, and Integrations

“We are thrilled to present an exceptional lineup of industry pioneers, thought leaders, and innovators at this year’s AI and Big Data Expo,” said Michael Hughes, Senior Conference Producer at AI and Big Data Expo Global. “Our 2025 speaker roster brings together a unique combination of perspectives from the world’s leading companies and institutions. With expertise spanning AI policy, machine learning, engineering, ethics, and data strategy.’

Attendees can also get access to the exhibition floor, where 150+ industry-leading solution providers such as Salesforce, Experian, Edge Impulse, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, ABB, Couchbase and many more will be showcasing innovative products and services.

Don’t miss your chance to attend this world-leading event and elevate your AI expertise. Secure your free or paid pass via the registration page: https://www.ai-expo.net/global/pass-types-and-prices/

The AI and Big Data Expo is part of TechEx Events – the leading technology event. Prepare for two days of unrivalled access to the trends and innovations shaping the future of AI, Automation and Big Data across industries globally. Plus, gain access to 9 collocated events, all under the TechEx Events Series.