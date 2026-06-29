Utility Global's European Gambit

By Matt Emma

When Utility Global named Robert Nijssen as vice president of business development for Europe this week, the announcement read on the surface like routine executive recruitment. Read against the company’s wider positioning, it is something more deliberate: the operational opening move in a market-entry strategy aimed at the most demanding and most lucrative arena in global industrial decarbonization.

The Houston-based company, a portfolio business of industrial decarbonization investor Ara Partners, builds technology that produces low-carbon hydrogen from industrial off-gases and biogas without drawing grid electricity, while generating a concentrated carbon dioxide stream of up to 98 percent purity that lowers the cost of capture. The Nijssen hire is how it intends to convert intention into commercial traction.

The strategic logic, in Nijssen’s framing, rests on a transition the European market has already made. The Continent, he argues, has moved past debating whether heavy industry should decarbonize and into the harder question of how to do so economically and at scale. That shift from aspiration to implementation is the environment in which Utility believes its technology has the strongest fit.

Europe’s appeal is a specific convergence of conditions that, taken together, are difficult to replicate elsewhere: policy pressure, functioning carbon-pricing mechanisms, binding emissions-reduction mandates, and sustained capital flowing into hydrogen infrastructure. The complicating factor, and the one that shapes the commercial opportunity, is competitiveness anxiety. European industrial operators cannot decarbonize in a way that erodes their standing in global markets. The resulting tension between climate ambition and economic discipline is precisely the gap Utility positions its H2Gen technology to close.

The competitive question is unavoidable, because Europe’s hydrogen narrative has so far been written largely around electrolysis powered by renewable electricity. Nijssen does not dismiss that pathway, but he draws a clear line of differentiation. Electrolysis depends on the availability and cost of renewable power and on infrastructure that, across much of the region, is still being built. Utility’s approach removes the electricity dependency by using process streams industrial sites already produce, and pairs hydrogen output with a CO2 stream pure enough to cut the cost and complexity of carbon capture.

Notably, the company frames its role as complementary rather than confrontational. Rather than competing head-on with electrolysis projects, it is targeting a segment of hard-to-abate operators, principally in steel, refining, and heavy manufacturing, for whom the existing pathways have not yet resolved the economics. The positioning is deliberately not that of a silver bullet, but of a missing piece within a broader hydrogen ecosystem.

Utility’s prioritization is pointed. Steel and refining come first, chosen precisely because they are emissions-intensive, operationally complex, and exposed to direct decarbonization pressure while remaining globally competitive. They are also sectors where the downside of getting decarbonization wrong, through stranded assets or compromised operations, is severe, which makes them rigorous proving grounds for a technology designed to integrate into existing infrastructure rather than replace it. Demonstrated value in steel and refining, the reasoning goes, makes the case for broader heavy manufacturing and industrial gases follow more naturally.

Geographically, the early focus falls on Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, the markets where industrial appetite and supportive policy are converging fastest. Yet Nijssen is careful to separate signal from strategy. National hydrogen strategies indicate where adoption may accelerate, but the go-to-market plan is built around identifying genuine, near-term commercial need rather than chasing subsidy structures. The business case, he insists, must stand on its own with or without a specific incentive, because that is what gives operators confidence over a fifteen-to-twenty-year asset life.

In practical terms, the first twelve months are about connecting three constituencies with as little friction as possible: industrial off-takers in steel and refining who will ultimately deploy the technology, and the infrastructure and capital partners required to finance deployment at scale. Committed customers and the financial structures to support them, in his view, are not separate workstreams but a single foundation.

That is where the Ara Partners relationship becomes more than a line in a corporate profile. In a market where industrial customers commit to infrastructure decisions measured in decades, the financial staying power of a technology partner is itself part of the sale. Ara Partners, a global private equity and infrastructure firm with roughly $8.2 billion in assets under management dedicated to decarbonizing the industrial economy, supplies what Nijssen describes as capital discipline and a patient, infrastructure-oriented investment horizon. European industrial decarbonization, he notes, does not reward short investment timelines.

A sober assessment of the obstacles is part of the pitch rather than an afterthought. Because H2Gen produces hydrogen on site from existing process streams, Utility considers itself partly insulated from the transport and storage bottlenecks that constrain centralized hydrogen models. The more material near-term dependency is whether carbon-pricing and CCUS infrastructure mature in step with industrial demand, since the value of the concentrated CO2 stream rests on clear, economically viable routes to utilization or storage. The regulatory direction across Europe is encouraging, but consistency and predictability across jurisdictions remain the variables that matter most to customers making long-horizon capital decisions.

The metrics Nijssen sets for himself are commercial rather than promotional. Near term, success means converting relationships into committed partnerships and integrating the technology into operating steel and refining facilities. Over two to three years, it means a demonstrable European track record: operating deployments, validated economics, and repeatable customer outcomes that justify the next wave of adoption. The shape of offices, local teams, and formal partnerships will follow the business, but the foundation being laid now, direct relationships with industrial operators across the Continent’s core manufacturing economies, is what any eventual scale depends on.

For European industry, the proposition on offer is a wager that decarbonization need not be a trade-off against competitiveness. Whether Utility Global can prove that wager in the field is the open question. The appointment of someone who has spent a quarter-century commercializing complex industrial technology suggests the company understands that, in this market, the answer will be settled in boardrooms and at plant sites, not in press releases.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



