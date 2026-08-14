Expanding into Thailand presents European companies with a complex regulatory landscape that demands local expertise. The Foreign Business Act restricts foreign ownership in many sectors, requiring either a Foreign Business License or Board of Investment promotion for majority control. Add to this the challenge of navigating Thai corporate law, managing capital requirements of THB 2 million per foreign employee, securing industry-specific licenses, and maintaining the 4:1 Thai-to-foreign employee ratio. These administrative and compliance hurdles make professional business setup services essential for European companies entering this dynamic Southeast Asian market.

We’ve shortlisted the top 5 business setup providers that help European companies establish operations in Thailand efficiently and compliantly.

Ready? Let’s dive in.

Thailand Business Setup Services at a Glance

Company Best For Key Advantage Starting Price MSA Asia End-to-end Thailand support Transparent and affordable fixed pricing Custom pricing Thailand Company Incorporation Fixed-fee market entry Bilingual support with no surprises Fixed fee, no surprises RemotePeople Multi-country operations Global platform with 150+ countries $6,900 one-time + $2,500 setup PwC Enterprise transformation Global network with sector expertise Custom pricing EY Complex regulatory environments Multidisciplinary integrated solutions Custom pricing

1. MSA Asia – End-to-End Thailand Business Support

MSA Asia specializes in helping foreign SMEs and international businesses establish and manage operations throughout Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region. Since 2011, the company has supported over 1,500 businesses with Thailand-based specialists who understand both local regulations and international business standards.

What sets MSA Asia apart is the combination of company incorporation, ongoing accounting, payroll, tax compliance, and HR administration through a single provider. European companies receive a dedicated account manager who coordinates everything from initial entity setup through Foreign Business License applications, business licensing, and ongoing corporate administration. This integrated approach eliminates the need to manage multiple service providers across different business functions.

Key Features

Complete incorporation process: Covering entity selection, DBD registration, tax setup, bank support, and business licensing.

Integrated accounting services: Compliant with Thai Financial Reporting Standards, including bookkeeping, financial reporting, and treasury support.

Payroll outsourcing: Manages calculations, statutory deductions, Social Security, tax filing, and year-end processing with software integration.

Employer of Record service: Enables hiring without a local entity while managing contracts, payroll, benefits, and Thai labor law compliance.

Foreign Business License support: Includes Foreign Business Act assessment, eligibility evaluation, documentation, and government coordination.

Considerations before going with MSA Asia

Pricing is customized based on service requirements and business structure. European companies should request a detailed proposal to understand the full cost structure for their specific needs.

Custom Pricing

MSA Asia provides customized proposals based on the client’s service requirements, business structure, and operational scope. Businesses can request a proposal or schedule a free consultation to receive a tailored quotation. The pricing model is designed to be transparent and affordable, particularly for foreign SMEs and companies expanding into Thailand.

What else can you do with MSA Asia?

Beyond incorporation, MSA Asia delivers transparent, fixed pricing that many Big 4 firms don’t offer. The company provides end-to-end support from market entry through company dissolution, including annual audits, business license renewals, visa assistance, and liquidation services when needed.

2. Thailand Company Incorporation – Fixed-Fee Market Entry Specialist

Thailand Company Incorporation was established in 2009 specifically to address the challenges foreign businesses face when entering the Thai market. The company provides a single managed engagement with one dedicated incorporation manager who handles everything from entity selection to post-incorporation compliance.

The service covers Limited Companies, Joint Ventures, Representative Offices, and Employer of Record arrangements. European companies benefit from bilingual expertise that bridges Thai regulatory requirements with international business practices, eliminating communication barriers during the incorporation process.

Key Features

Single managed engagement: With a dedicated incorporation manager throughout the entire process from consultation to completion.

Fixed-fee pricing structure: Provides full project cost upfront with clearly defined scope and no hidden charges.

Multiple entity types: Supports wholly foreign-owned companies, joint ventures, and representative offices with BOI application support.

Employer of Record service: Enables market testing with 5-day onboarding from offer to employee start date.

Post-incorporation support: Includes bookkeeping, payroll, tax filing, visa assistance, and audit coordination.

Considerations before going with Thailand Company Incorporation

Incorporation timelines vary by entity type. Limited Companies and Joint Ventures take 60-90 days, while Representative Offices require 20-30 days. European companies should plan market entry accordingly.

Fixed fee, no surprises

Thailand Company Incorporation operates on a fixed-fee engagement model where custom pricing is provided before any filing begins. The transparent pricing structure includes a clearly defined service scope with full project cost provided upfront, eliminating billable hours and hidden charges. This model particularly benefits startups, SMEs, and multinational enterprises seeking predictable costs during Thailand market entry.

3. RemotePeople – Global Platform with Thailand Coverage

RemotePeople operates as a global employment and incorporation platform covering 150+ countries, including Thailand. The platform combines company incorporation services with Employer of Record capabilities, allowing European companies to establish entities or hire employees without local setup.

The service manages Thailand company registration, provides local director support where required, and handles ongoing corporate compliance through a centralized dashboard. This makes it practical for European businesses operating across multiple Asian markets who need consistent service delivery and unified reporting.

Key Features

Company incorporation: Includes local director, registered address, bank account guidance, and compliance filings across 150+ countries.

Employer of Record service: Enables hiring in Thailand from $199 per employee monthly without entity establishment.

Platform integration: Integrates contractor management, global payroll, background checks, and visa services in one system.

Security standards: SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified with data hosted in the European Union.

Considerations before going with RemotePeople

Service coverage varies by product. While incorporation and EOR span 150+ countries, payroll covers 100+ countries, and visa services reach 80+ countries, creating potential gaps for comprehensive operations.

Pricing starts at $6,900

Service Plan Price Billing Cycle Features included Company Incorporation $6,900 + $2,500 setup + $199/month One-time + Monthly Registration, local director, bank guidance, compliance Employer of Record $199 per employee Monthly Legal employer, contracts, payroll, tax, benefits Contractor of Record $29 per contractor Monthly Classification, agreements, compliance, payments

4. PwC – Enterprise Transformation and Advisory

PwC operates as a global professional services network with 364,000 professionals across 136 countries. The organization combines audit, tax, legal, deals, and consulting capabilities to support organizations navigating complex business challenges and regulatory environments.

For European companies expanding into Thailand, PwC delivers multidisciplinary teams that address strategy development, operational transformation, regulatory compliance, and technology implementation. The firm’s industry specialization spans aerospace, automotive, chemicals, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, technology, and financial services, allowing sector-specific guidance during market entry.

Key Features

Global network structure: Enables coordinated services across multiple jurisdictions for European companies with regional operations.

Industry specialization: Integrates sector-specific data, technology, and AI models with advisory services for tailored market entry strategies.

Integrated advisory capabilities: Across consulting, tax, legal, deals, and technology transformation support complex business model implementation.

Corporate transformation services: Include operating model redesign, governance improvement, and technology-enabled process implementation.

Considerations before going with PwC

PwC primarily serves organizations operating at significant scale or facing complex operational environments. Services are delivered through consulting engagements tailored to each project’s scope and complexity, meaning implementation timelines and deliverables vary by engagement.

Custom Pricing

PwC pricing varies depending on the scope of the engagement, the complexity of the services provided, and the resources required to deliver the engagement. Fees are determined based on the type of advisory, consulting, audit, or tax services requested and the scale of the engagement. PwC structures engagements through service agreements that define scope, timelines, and delivery responsibilities, typically targeting large enterprises and multinational corporations.

5. EY – Multidisciplinary Solutions for Complex Markets

EY operates through a globally connected network of member firms providing services in more than 150 countries with approximately 400,000 professionals. The organization delivers professional services across Assurance, Consulting, Strategy and Transactions, and Tax through multidisciplinary teams.

European companies entering Thailand benefit from EY’s integrated approach that combines legal, tax, and operational insights to navigate complex regulatory environments. The organization’s EY-Parthenon brand brings together strategy, transactions, tax, and corporate finance capabilities for end-to-end solutions across deal execution and transformation initiatives.

Key Features

Globally connected network: Enables coordinated services across jurisdictions for European companies with multinational operations.

Multidisciplinary teams: Combine consulting, assurance, tax, and strategy expertise for integrated market entry solutions.

Technology and operational platforms: Improve efficiency and enable data-driven decision-making throughout business setup and operations.

M&A advisory services: Support deal strategy, due diligence, transaction execution, and post-transaction integration for Thailand market entry.

Considerations before going with EY

EY primarily delivers services through advisory and consulting engagements structured around professional services models. Organizations seeking standardized incorporation tools may find that services are delivered through customized consulting engagements where scope, timeline, and delivery vary by complexity.

Custom Pricing

EY delivers services through engagement models tailored to the specific needs and objectives of each client. Pricing is determined based on the scope, complexity, and requirements of each engagement. Services are delivered through customized professional service engagements where pricing structures vary depending on the services provided and the scale of the client’s operational objectives. The consulting engagement model is structured to help organizations address strategic and operational challenges through phased approaches.

The Verdict: Which Provider Should You Choose? (Our Top 3 Picks)

For European companies expanding into Thailand, the right partner depends on your operational scale, budget, and service requirements.

MSA Asia delivers comprehensive value for foreign SMEs and mid-sized companies. With transparent fixed pricing, Thailand-based specialists, and integrated services from incorporation through ongoing compliance, it’s a practical choice for businesses seeking end-to-end support.

Thailand Company Incorporation excels for companies prioritizing predictable costs and dedicated project management. The fixed-fee model with bilingual support makes market entry straightforward.

RemotePeople works best for European companies operating across multiple Asian markets who need a unified platform for incorporation, EOR, and workforce management spanning 150+ countries.

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