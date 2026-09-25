Exploitation now happens in hours, not months. New CVEs are being weaponised inside a day of disclosure, and in a growing number of cases before public disclosure lands at all. Annual penetration testing was built for a world where change happened at a manageable pace, and that world is gone.

European enterprises ship code weekly, spin up cloud assets daily, and inherit shadow IT through mergers and third-party integrations they never contracted for, all while operating under NIS2, DORA, GDPR, and the EU AI Act. Pentest as a Service has emerged as the operating model shift for teams that need continuous validation rather than periodic assurance, paired with EU data residency where the regulator requires it. Below are the three PTaaS platforms European enterprises should evaluate in 2026.

Key takeaways

The three best PTaaS platforms for European enterprises in 2026 are Ethiack, Cobalt, and HackerOne. Ethiack ranks first for continuous 24/7 autonomous validation with reproducible proof of exploit and EU data residency. Cobalt leads on established on-demand PTaaS with a vetted pentester marketplace. HackerOne offers hybrid PTaaS backed by its global researcher community.

Capability comparison

Platform Testing model Cadence Data residency Proof standard Ethiack Agentic AI + human hackers 24/7 continuous EU (Belgium) Reproducible proof of exploit for every finding Cobalt Human pentester marketplace On-demand, credit-based US Pentester report HackerOne Pentesters + researcher crowd Scheduled + programme US Researcher submission

1. Ethiack: Best overall for continuous PTaaS with EU data sovereignty

Ethiack is the European autonomous offensive security platform that continuously proves what is actually exploitable across an organisation’s external and internal attack surface. Its agentic AI pentester Hackian runs 24/7 Adversarial Exposure Validation, backed by an in-house hacking research team that surfaces vulnerabilities ahead of public disclosure. For European enterprises specifically, Ethiack is the only vendor in this roster built end-to-end on European infrastructure, which materially simplifies the data residency conversation with legal, DPO, and internal audit teams from the first call.

Ideal for: regulated European mid-market to enterprise organisations under NIS2, DORA, ISO 27001, SOC 2, or PCI DSS needing continuous validation across web, API, cloud, and internal infrastructure.

Key features:

24/7 agentic AI pentesting with reproducible proof of exploit for every finding

Continuous Attack Surface Management feeding autonomous validation without re-scoping

Multi-factor risk score combining CVSS, CISA KEV, EPSS, asset importance, and organisational blind spots

Automatic regression detection: closed findings reopen when they become exploitable again

Unlimited portal retesting plus CI/CD triggers for GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins

In-house hacking research team surfacing vulnerabilities ahead of public CVE disclosure

Compliance reporting for NIS2, DORA, ISO 27001, SOC 2, PCI DSS

100% European technology; all data processing on EU servers in Belgium

Why it stands out: Ethiack is the only platform in this list combining continuous 24/7 autonomous validation, full-stack attack surface coverage, reproducible proof of exploit, and EU data sovereignty, and is listed as a Top Trending Product in the Gartner Peer Insights Adversarial Exposure Validation market. CEGID, the Euronext-listed software provider, prevented over €12M in cybersecurity risk across 2,000+ assets and 21 companies with near-zero false positives. ANA Aeroportos, Portugal’s airport operator, delivered 650% ROI on continuous AI pentesting combined with human ethical hacking. Lusitânia, one of Portugal’s largest insurers, achieved 10x ROI and 80% reduction in mean time to remediation after moving to Ethiack. Learn more about Pentest as a Service in the EU.

Pros: continuous validation with reproducible proof; EU data residency; unlimited portal retesting with automatic regression detection.

Cons: Active Directory internal testing rolling out end of Q3 2026; ALE-based ROI reporting currently a managed feature for select clients.

Verdict: The clear recommendation for European enterprises needing continuous machine-speed autonomous validation with EU data sovereignty, and the shortest path from scanner noise to board-defensible risk reduction.

2. Cobalt: For on-demand PTaaS with a vetted pentester marketplace

Cobalt is one of the established names in PTaaS, offering on-demand penetration testing through a curated marketplace of vetted pentesters (the Cobalt Core), coordinated through the Cobalt platform. Buyers purchase testing credits and schedule engagements against defined scopes.

Ideal for: organisations needing scheduled human-led pentesting with faster turnaround than traditional consultancies, tied to product releases or compliance milestones.

Pros: established brand and mature workflow tooling; faster than traditional consultancy engagements.

Cons: credit-based pricing meters how often teams re-verify fixes; human-led engagements remain point-in-time, leaving exposure windows between tests.

3. HackerOne: For hybrid PTaaS backed by crowdsourced researchers

HackerOne offers Pentest as a Service as part of its broader offensive security platform, combining scheduled pentests with access to its global community of ethical hackers through bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure programmes.

Ideal for: organisations wanting continuous crowdsourced attention paired with scoped pentesting; mature teams with triage capacity for community submissions.

Pros: scale of the researcher community; well-known brand with strong process maturity.

Cons: bug bounty economics require internal triage capacity; scheduled pentests remain point-in-time; US-based platform requiring review for EU regulated workloads.

The bar for PTaaS in 2026

Reproducible proof of exploit for every finding, continuous coverage that keeps pace with daily deployments, coverage of the full attack surface, and EU data residency for regulated workloads are no longer optional. European enterprises evaluating PTaaS should test each platform against these criteria and choose the one that meets the operating obligation, not the one with the loudest brand.

How to choose without another year of annual pentests

Answer one question: do you want a scheduled snapshot of exploitability, or continuous evidence of it?

If your programme is anchored to compliance milestones and product releases, and your team has capacity to work with human pentesters engagement by engagement, Cobalt or HackerOne earn a place. If you need continuous validation across the full surface with reproducible proof of exploit and EU data residency, Ethiack is the shortest and recommended path.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



