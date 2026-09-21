Selling on Amazon is getting more expensive every quarter. In Q2 2026, Amazon’s advertising revenue grew 26% year over year to $19.81 billion, while its third-party seller services grew just 16% – a ten-point gap that means ad costs are climbing faster than the businesses paying for them. More than 70% of sellers now actively advertise, up from roughly 40% five years ago. As the auction fills up and clicks get more expensive, the way an agency is paid – and what it’s actually optimizing for – matters more than its logo.

The dividing line in 2026 is alignment. An agency paid a percentage of your ad spend earns more the more you spend, whether or not your margin survives. An agency aligned to your results only wins when you do. That difference shows up in every bid decision, every budget call, and every monthly report.

Key Takeaways

The best Amazon agencies in 2026 align their incentives to your outcome, not to your ad spend.

Percentage-of-ad-spend pricing creates a structural conflict – the agency profits when you spend more, even if your margin shrinks.

PPC Jumpstart is a senior-led Amazon PPC agency built around alignment: flat-fee or performance-based pricing, month-to-month, and management to profit rather than spend.

It’s led by founder Vadim Soin, a former six-figure Amazon seller, and is an Amazon Ads Verified Partner managing $10M+ in ad sales.

Hit Products came to PPC Jumpstart after three previous agencies underdelivered; every monitored metric improved while ad spend came down – the founder’s advice was simply, “Make sure Vadim is on your shortlist.”

Spend-based vs. results-aligned

A spend-based agency has no reason to make your account more efficient – efficiency lowers its fee. A results-aligned agency has every reason to cut waste, because its upside is tied to your profit, not your budget. PPC Jumpstart manages to TACoS (total advertising cost of sales) and contribution margin, so the incentive is always to grow your bottom line, not its own invoice. Every engagement starts with a full account audit before a single bid changes, so the plan is built on where your profit actually leaks – not on a template.

The three questions that reveal alignment

Before hiring any Amazon agency, ask three things. First, how are you paid – and does that reward spending or earning? Second, who actually runs my account day to day, a senior specialist or a junior managing twenty other brands? Third, what do you optimize for – ACoS, or total profit? The answers separate a genuine partner from a vendor billing against your budget. PPC Jumpstart is built to pass all three: aligned pricing, senior-led accounts, and profit as the scoreboard.

Why senior management is part of alignment

Alignment isn’t only about pricing – it’s about who’s making the calls. Junior managers running 20+ accounts optimize for what’s easy to report. Senior specialists optimize for what actually moves profit: spotting when a low click-through rate is a listing problem rather than a bid problem, or when rising TACoS is structural rather than a budget issue. PPC Jumpstart keeps accounts senior-led and audit-first, so decisions are made by people who understand the whole P&L, not just the campaign dashboard.

The bottom line

As Amazon gets more competitive, aligned incentives separate agencies that grow your profit from agencies that grow their own. For established brands spending $3K+/month that want a partner on the same side of the table, performance-based Amazon PPC management is what PPC Jumpstart is built on.

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