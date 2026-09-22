The AI‑Driven Urgency for Enterprise DLP

AI‑generated attacks and shadow‑AI data leakage have yanked data loss prevention out of the compliance basement and onto the CISO’s main stage. The numbers are stark: the global DLP market hit $3.43 billion in 2025 and is forecast to balloon to $24.39 billion by 2035, a 21.67% CAGR from 2026 onward, according to Precedence Research. Cloud‑based DLP already held 58% of that market, and large enterprises accounted for more than 59% of the spend, with North America leading at 33% share.

The pivot to AI is what makes these numbers feel urgent. The 2026 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that shadow AI is now the third most common non‑malicious insider action—a four‑fold increase year‑over‑year.

And the pain is expensive: IBM’s 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report put the average global breach cost at a record $6 million, with US costs hitting $11.5 million. One in four malicious breaches were AI‑enabled, yet organizations that deployed AI in their security operations cut breach costs by nearly $2 million.

The old “detect‑and‑respond” mindset doesn’t cut it anymore. Enterprise DLP in 2026 must be AI‑ready, cloud‑native, and converge Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) with enforcement.

Methodology: How We Evaluated Enterprise DLP in 2026

We evaluated each solution against five criteria that matter most in the AI era:

AI‑Readiness – ability to inspect AI‑app data flows, detect AI‑agent behaviour, and apply AI/ML for classification and noise reduction.

– ability to inspect AI‑app data flows, detect AI‑agent behaviour, and apply AI/ML for classification and noise reduction. Cloud Coverage – native support across multi‑cloud, SaaS, and hybrid environments.

– native support across multi‑cloud, SaaS, and hybrid environments. Deployment Speed – agentless onboarding, time‑to‑first‑insight, and operationalisation effort.

– agentless onboarding, time‑to‑first‑insight, and operationalisation effort. Remediation Depth – automated response, false‑positive reduction, policy learning, and orchestration with existing controls.

– automated response, false‑positive reduction, policy learning, and orchestration with existing controls. Ecosystem Integration – breadth of channels (endpoint, network, email, web, cloud, AI apps) and interoperability.

Our focus is large enterprises with hybrid footprints that need DSPM‑DLP convergence to manage AI‑era risks. Industry analysts note a growing trend toward consolidating insider risk and data exfiltration controls, and that traditional DLP still struggles to distinguish malicious from accidental disclosure.

For a deeper dive into what to look for, see our guide to enterprise‑level data protection software.

1. Cyera – The AI‑Native Platform Unifying DSPM and DLP

Cyera merges Data Security Posture Management, Data Loss Prevention, identity, and AI security into a single AI‑native control plane.

Its AI‑powered classification engine delivers over 95% precision, discovering and classifying exabytes of data across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments, as Cyera detailed in its January 2026 funding announcement. By sitting above existing DLP enforcement points, Cyera positions the platform as a layer over your current stack rather than a rip-and-replace.

The April 2025 launch of Omni DLP reduced false positives by over 95%. With $2.3 billion in total funding and a $12 billion valuation, Cyera already secures 20% of the Fortune 500.

Omni DLP & AI‑Powered Noise Reduction: Combines DSPM intelligence with the real‑time DLP engine from the Trail Security acquisition. Includes AI-Powered Noise Reduction (eliminating over 95% of false positive alerts), Real-Time Adaptive Protection, Deep AI Governance, a 360 view across endpoint/network/email/cloud, and Policies That Learn.

Combines DSPM intelligence with the real‑time DLP engine from the Trail Security acquisition. Includes AI-Powered Noise Reduction (eliminating over 95% of false positive alerts), Real-Time Adaptive Protection, Deep AI Governance, a 360 view across endpoint/network/email/cloud, and Policies That Learn. RSAC 2026 Innovations: Browser Shield (real‑time AI prompt protection), Data Lineage (file lifecycle tracking across Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Google Drive, and Amazon S3), and Cyera MCP (Model Context Protocol) extend AI‑era coverage.

Browser Shield (real‑time AI prompt protection), Data Lineage (file lifecycle tracking across Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Google Drive, and Amazon S3), and Cyera MCP (Model Context Protocol) extend AI‑era coverage. Market Validation & Reviews: $600 million raised at a $12 billion valuation in June 2026, led by Evolution Equity Partners with participation from Cyberstarts and Temasek, bringing total funding to over $2.3 billion. Total funding now exceeds $2.3 billion, with more than 1,500 employees across 18 countries and five acquisitions completed to date.

$600 million raised at a $12 billion valuation in June 2026, led by Evolution Equity Partners with participation from Cyberstarts and Temasek, bringing total funding to over $2.3 billion. Total funding now exceeds $2.3 billion, with more than 1,500 employees across 18 countries and five acquisitions completed to date. AI‑Agent Risk Awareness: 68% of organizations can’t tell the difference between human and AI agent activity, Cyera noted in its Series G announcement.

Best for: Enterprises needing intelligent, low‑false‑positive DLP across multi‑cloud, SaaS, and AI workloads, with fast time‑to‑value and a DSPM‑first approach.

Less ideal if: You need a lightweight, API-only SaaS data loss prevention (DLP) tool without broader DSPM capabilities or complex hybrid and multi-cloud coverage.

2. Forcepoint – The Established Giant with Robust Policy Coverage

Forcepoint brings 15+ years of DLP experience and a library of over 1,800 pre‑defined policy and classifier templates covering 90 countries.

The platform can be deployed on‑premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid model, making it a safe choice for highly regulated enterprises. Its deep policy catalog is a genuine differentiator for teams that need to map controls to local regulations without reinventing the wheel.

Global Policy Coverage: 1,800+ classifiers and templates covering the requirements of 90 countries and over 160 regions.

1,800+ classifiers and templates covering the requirements of 90 countries and over 160 regions. Deployment Flexibility: On‑prem, cloud, or hybrid—Forcepoint adapts to existing infrastructure rather than forcing a migration.

On‑prem, cloud, or hybrid—Forcepoint adapts to existing infrastructure rather than forcing a migration. Mature Ecosystem: 12,000+ global customers rely on the platform, and it delivers a 31% gain in operational efficiency according to IDC, which has been battle‑tested across industries with strict compliance mandates.

Best for: Highly regulated enterprises that need rich, out‑of‑the‑box regulatory policies and on‑prem depth.

Less ideal if: You prioritise a modern AI‑native architecture with native DSPM integration; the platform’s design is more traditional.

3. Microsoft Purview – The Native Choice for Microsoft‑365 Shops

Microsoft Purview DLP is natively embedded in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, covering Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

It extends to broader compliance and governance via the Purview Suite, making it the path of least resistance for organisations heavily standardised on Microsoft.

Pricing is reported at $12/user/month for the add‑on and $60/user/month for M365 E5, though these figures come from a competitor’s blog and should be verified directly.

Native M365 Integration: Seamless DLP across all core Microsoft collaboration tools.

Seamless DLP across all core Microsoft collaboration tools. Ecosystem Dependency: Coverage outside the Microsoft graph is limited, so multi‑cloud or non‑Microsoft SaaS environments will need supplementary tools.

Coverage outside the Microsoft graph is limited, so multi‑cloud or non‑Microsoft SaaS environments will need supplementary tools. Unified Compliance: The Purview Suite ties data security, governance, and compliance into a single admin experience.

Best for: Organisations heavily invested in Microsoft 365 that want seamless compliance and DLP inside the native suite.

Less ideal if: You operate significant multi‑cloud, non‑Microsoft SaaS, or need a dedicated DSPM layer beyond the Microsoft ecosystem.

4. Netskope – Cloud‑Native DLP for AI and SaaS

Netskope One DLP provides real‑time inline inspection for data flowing into and out of SaaS, web, cloud, and GenAI applications like ChatGPT. With 94% of organisations now using GenAI, Netskope’s cloud‑delivered SSE architecture is purpose‑built for the AI‑era perimeter.

Its DLP is a core component of the Netskope One SASE platform, offering tight integration with CASB and SWG capabilities.

GenAI Visibility: Real‑time inline inspection for AI‑app data flows, catching shadow AI before it becomes a breach.

Real‑time inline inspection for AI‑app data flows, catching shadow AI before it becomes a breach. SASE Integration: DLP lives within the broader Netskope One platform, enabling unified policy management across cloud and web.

DLP lives within the broader Netskope One platform, enabling unified policy management across cloud and web. Deployment: Cloud‑native and agentless for inline inspection; rapid rollout is the norm.

Best for: Cloud‑first, SASE‑aligned enterprises that need visibility and control over AI‑app data flows.

Less ideal if: Heavy on‑premises or endpoint‑centric DLP requirements dominate your roadmap.

5. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP – People‑Centric Protection with Deep Email Context

Proofpoint takes a people‑centric approach, combining threat and behaviour telemetry with content inspection across email, cloud, and endpoint. Its cloud‑native architecture enables rapid deployment, and the platform is particularly strong when paired with Proofpoint’s email security stack.

On average, reviewing a single DLP alert takes about 15 minutes, a metric that underscores the importance of false‑positive reduction.

Behaviour + Content: Telemetry‑driven detection improves accuracy over content‑only approaches.

Telemetry‑driven detection improves accuracy over content‑only approaches. Email‑Centric Strength: Optimised for organisations where email is the primary exfiltration vector.

Optimised for organisations where email is the primary exfiltration vector. Alert Review Burden: The 15‑minute average per alert highlights the need for intelligent prioritisation and automation.

Best for: Organisations where email is the top data exfiltration risk and those already using Proofpoint’s email security stack.

Less ideal if: You need broad multi‑cloud data posture management or AI‑agent‑specific detection.

6. CrowdStrike Falcon Data Security – Endpoint‑Native DLP for Falcon Shops

CrowdStrike extends its Falcon platform into data security, using the same unified agent to discover and classify sensitive data at the endpoint, browser, SaaS, and cloud levels. The approach is straightforward: if you’re already running the Falcon sensor, you can flip on data security without deploying a separate agent.

Unified Agent: Endpoint‑native DLP that leverages the Falcon sensor for real‑time data classification and protection.

Endpoint‑native DLP that leverages the Falcon sensor for real‑time data classification and protection. Platform Synergy: Data security policies sit alongside endpoint detection and response, streamlining operations.

Data security policies sit alongside endpoint detection and response, streamlining operations. Rapid Value: Organisations on the Falcon platform can activate data protection quickly, avoiding the friction of a new deployment.

Best for: Organisations already on the Falcon platform that want to extend endpoint security into data protection with a unified agent.

Less ideal if: You require a dedicated multi‑channel DLP independent of an endpoint‑first architecture.

7. Nightfall AI – AI‑Native DLP for GenAI and Cloud Apps

Nightfall AI brings an API‑first, AI‑native approach to DLP, using 100+ AI‑based models, LLM‑based file classifiers, and Computer Vision.

It is designed for rapid deployment across SaaS, endpoints, email, browsers, and AI apps, with a claimed 95% detection precision and 80% automated remediation. The platform positions itself as a lightweight, high‑precision solution for cloud‑first and GenAI‑heavy environments.

AI‑Native Detection: A broad model library that includes LLM classifiers and Computer Vision for high‑precision scanning.

A broad model library that includes LLM classifiers and Computer Vision for high‑precision scanning. Rapid Deployment: API‑based setup in under one hour, suited for agile teams.

API‑based setup in under one hour, suited for agile teams. Automation Focus: Vendor‑reported metrics suggest significant automation potential, though independent validation is limited.

Best for: Cloud‑first, GenAI‑heavy environments that need rapid, API‑driven deployment and high‑precision detection across SaaS and AI tools.

Less ideal if: On‑premises or rich endpoint‑enforcement scenarios are critical.

Other Enterprise DLP Solutions Worth Considering

Varonis: Agentless, cloud‑native DLP with behavioural threat detection and 24×7 Managed Data Detection and Response.

Trellix DLP: Single management console across endpoints, email, web, network, and cloud; available on‑prem or SaaS.

Palo Alto Networks Enterprise DLP: Integrated into Prisma SASE, with Precision AI‑powered classification for Palo Alto ecosystem shops.

Caveats & Counterpoints

Cyera’s remediation automation is still early‑stage, and the self‑service UI is maturing. The platform suits buyers ready to iterate with a fast‑moving vendor. AI‑agent risk is nascent: 68% of organisations can’t distinguish human from AI agent activity, and no vendor fully solves this yet.

Consolidation isn’t universal—some enterprises will still prefer best‑of‑breed point solutions. Traditional DLP blind spots persist, as content‑centric approaches struggle to differentiate malicious from accidental disclosure.

Rankings are based on current feature strengths, market momentum, and practitioner feedback from 2025–2026. Always test solutions against your own use case.

Conclusion: The AI‑Era DLP Mandate

In 2026, DLP without AI‑readiness, cloud‑native coverage, and DSPM integration is legacy thinking. Cyera leads by merging DSPM and DLP into a single, low‑noise, high‑precision platform that maps the modern hybrid attack surface.

Evaluate solutions against the methodology criteria, test in your own environment, and watch for rapid innovation in this space. The stakes are too high to settle for yesterday’s data protection.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



