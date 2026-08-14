Hiring talent across borders can feel like navigating a legal minefield. UK businesses looking to expand internationally face complex employment laws, payroll regulations, and compliance requirements in every country they enter. RemotePeople positions itself as a platform that handles these challenges by combining recruitment, employment, payroll, and compliance infrastructure across 150+ countries. This review covers what RemotePeople offers, how it works, its pricing, pros and cons, customer feedback, and who it’s best suited for. Let’s take a closer look.

RemotePeople Review: Key Takeaways

RemotePeople combines international recruitment with Employer of Record services across 150+ countries, letting UK businesses source and hire talent without setting up local entities.

EOR pricing starts at $199 per employee per month, with contractor services from $29 per month, positioning it as a cost-effective option for distributed teams.

Every client gets a dedicated account manager with no chatbots or ticket queues, which helps with personalized support throughout the hiring and employment process.

The platform operates through owned local entities and handles everything from contracts and payroll to tax compliance and benefits administration.

Not every service is available in every country, so verify your target markets before committing.

What Is RemotePeople?

G2 Rating: 4.7/5 (409 reviews)

Capterra Rating: 4.9/5 (72 reviews)

RemotePeople is a platform designed to help companies recruit, employ, and incorporate globally. It’s built for businesses that want to hire international talent without establishing legal entities in each country. The platform combines in-house recruitment services with Employer of Record infrastructure, allowing companies to source candidates and then onboard them through the same provider. This model eliminates handoffs between vendors and centralizes hiring, payroll, compliance, and workforce management in one environment. RemotePeople supports startups, scale-ups, and enterprises across 20+ industries, from pharmaceuticals and healthcare to finance, education, and retail.

Key Features & Services of RemotePeople

International Recruitment

RemotePeople offers fully managed international recruitment delivered by in-house recruiters, not third-party agencies. The company sources, screens, and delivers pre-qualified candidates across 150+ countries, positioning recruitment as an end-to-end process from job brief to signed offer. It reports access to a global talent pool of more than 500,000 candidates across business functions, with a strong emphasis on passive candidate sourcing. The recruitment team operates across multiple languages, including English, Chinese, French, German, Vietnamese, Thai, Filipino, and Tagalog. This allows UK businesses to hire internationally without building their own sourcing capabilities or relying on external recruiters.

Employer of Record (EOR)

For full-time hiring, RemotePeople provides Employer of Record services through owned local entities in 150+ countries. In this model, RemotePeople acts as the legal employer, handling employment contracts, payroll, tax withholding, statutory benefits, onboarding, offboarding, and ongoing compliance. UK businesses retain control over the employee’s daily work, performance, and compensation decisions, while RemotePeople assumes legal and administrative responsibilities. The platform enables companies to hire quickly, often within 48 hours, and onboard employees within days without setting up local entities. Employment contracts are drafted by local legal experts, generated in compliance with local labor laws, and can be executed digitally.

Global Payroll and Benefits Administration

RemotePeople supports global payroll operations in 100+ countries for companies with existing entities, as well as for EOR-managed employees. Payroll services include salary calculations, tax filings, statutory contributions, benefits handling, payslip distribution, localized onboarding and offboarding, and bulk payments in multiple currencies. The platform also provides detailed reporting, including gross-to-net breakdowns, employer cost summaries, tax and contribution reports, variance analysis, consolidated multi-country views, headcount trends, and employer cost comparisons. In addition to payroll, RemotePeople manages global employee benefits across 150+ countries, covering statutory benefits such as social security contributions, mandatory health coverage, unemployment insurance, workers’ compensation, disability insurance, paid leave, parental leave, and mandated bonuses, as well as supplementary benefits like private health, dental and vision coverage, enhanced retirement plans, life and disability insurance, wellness programs, gym memberships, mental health support, flexible work arrangements, remote work stipends, and education assistance.

Contractor of Record and Contractor Management

For companies working with independent contractors, RemotePeople provides both Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management solutions. The COR service allows businesses to engage contractors compliantly in 150+ countries, with RemotePeople handling contracts, payments, and local tax compliance through its entities. The platform includes an AI-powered worker classification assessment reviewed by local legal experts, taking into account factors such as job role, location, work structure, and degree of control to reduce misclassification risk. Contractors can be onboarded quickly and paid in multiple currencies. In addition, contractor management tools allow companies to manage contractors directly through a centralized platform, supporting compliant agreements, automated invoicing, global payments, tax document collection, and contractor administration.

Compliance and Legal Support

RemotePeople states that compliance is built into the platform and operating model. It presents compliance as embedded across employment contracts, payroll, benefits, worker classification, tax handling, onboarding, offboarding, and country-specific workforce administration. The company operates through owned local entities for its EOR model, which serve as the legal mechanism that allows clients to hire without establishing their own legal entities in the employment country. RemotePeople states that it has in-country legal experts for EOR-related support, in-country HR specialists in 150+ countries, local recruitment experts in multiple markets, and dedicated country specialists for payroll. The platform’s compliance engine monitors law changes, tax updates, leave policy updates, severance rules, and classification risks and applies them to employment, payroll, and contractor workflows.

Platform and Workforce Management

RemotePeople presents one platform to recruit, employ, and incorporate globally. The platform can be used to manage onboarding, payroll, benefits, compliance, contractor engagement, global payroll, workforce records, and analytics from one place. Onboarding supports employees and contractors through digital contracts, document collection, payroll setup, self-onboarding, and administrative workflows. The platform stores documents, supports digital signatures, centralizes contracts, tax forms, policies, payroll records, and related workforce documentation, and offers employee access to documents. Additional features include expense management, where employees can submit expenses, managers can approve them, and reimbursements can be processed in local currency, as well as time and leave management for annual leave, sick days, local holidays, PTO, and leave requests.

RemotePeople Pricing

Employer of Record (EOR)

From $199 per employee per month

Includes legal employer through local entities, employment contracts compliant with local laws, payroll processing and tax withholding, statutory benefits administration, employee onboarding and offboarding, and local employment compliance

Contractor of Record (COR)

From $29 per contractor per month

Includes worker classification assessment, contractor agreements, contractor onboarding, compliance monitoring, and payment administration

Contractor Management

From $49 per contractor per month

Includes contractor onboarding workflows, contract generation, automated invoicing, global contractor payments, and contractor management dashboard

Global Payroll

Coverage in 100+ countries

Typical implementation timeline: payroll setup about 2 weeks, full implementation 2–4 weeks depending on the country

Includes payroll calculations, tax filings and statutory contributions, payslip distribution, multi-currency payments, and payroll reporting

U.S. PEO

From $99 per employee per month

Includes payroll processing and tax filing, HR administration, employee benefits administration, ACA reporting, and workers’ compensation coverage

Global Background Checks

From $49 for basic background checks

Comprehensive checks: $99–$199 depending on screening scope

Screening types may include identity verification, education verification, employment history verification, criminal history screening, and professional license verification

Visa and Immigration Services

From $199 per month

Additional costs include government visa fees and processing and documentation costs

Includes visa application support, immigration compliance management, extension and renewal support, and employee relocation assistance

Company Incorporation

Starting price: $6,900 one-time fee

Setup fee: from $2,500

Ongoing compliance: from $199 per month

Includes company registration with local authorities, local director and registered address where required, guidance for opening a local bank account, and ongoing corporate compliance and filings

Timeline: 2–8 weeks depending on the country

Pros and Cons

Pros

You pay only when a candidate is hired for recruitment services, making it cost-effective for businesses testing new markets.

Dedicated account managers provide personalized support without chatbots or ticket queues, which helps resolve issues faster.

The platform combines recruitment and employment infrastructure, eliminating the need to coordinate between multiple vendors.

Owned local entities in 150+ countries reduce permanent establishment risk and speed up hiring timelines.

Flat-rate EOR pricing helps you plan your budget more effectively without overspending on hidden fees.

Cons

Service coverage varies by country, with payroll available in 100+ countries, visas in 80+ countries, and coworking access in 120+ countries.

Stock options are not available for Contractor of Record contractors, which may limit equity-based compensation strategies.

Some background screening types are restricted in certain countries, and available screening options vary by location.

What Do Customers Say about RemotePeople?

Now that you know what RemotePeople offers, let’s see what real users have to say about it. Here’s a verified user in pharmaceuticals sharing how RemotePeople’s EOR process simplified their international hiring. Another user highlights the platform’s competitive pricing structure, which helped their company stay within budget. Finally, a project manager praises the platform’s usability and reliable payroll processing.

“RemotePeople is how smooth and dependable their Employer of Record process is across multiple countries. The onboarding was clear, compliant, and much faster than setting up local entities ourselves. A big part of this positive experience was the support we received from Bala. He was extremely responsive, patient, and proactive in walking us through every step, from compliance questions to payroll timelines. Whenever we had doubts, Bala made sure we had clear answers and realistic expectations, which made the entire process stress-free.” – Verified User in Pharmaceuticals (G2 Review)

“I really appreciate how RemotePeople has been instrumental in addressing legal and compliance issues when hiring people across borders, which allows us to secure the right talent for the right role at the right price. The service and pricing of RemotePeople are highly competitive as they managed to not only match but beat other vendors, which led us to choose them. I’ve found the platform to be seamless and easy to navigate, making our operations smoother. Moreover, the global support team is quite commendable, as they are available around the clock to assist us, which is a significant asset. This extensive support ensures that we can resolve issues quickly and efficiently, enhancing our overall experience with the platform.” – Adithya G., Manager (G2 Review)

“RemotePeople is really easy to use and very intuitive, which makes onboarding smooth even for new users. The interface is clean and well-organized, so it’s simple to navigate between features. Payroll is always reliable and processed on time, and their support team is quick to respond whenever help is needed. Each section of the platform, like leave management and expense tracking, is clearly labeled and easy to understand. You don’t have to go through multiple menus just to find something. The layout makes everything straightforward and accessible, which makes the overall experience efficient and user-friendly.” – Mae Antonette M., Project Manager (G2 Review)

Overall, customers consistently highlight RemotePeople’s responsive support, competitive pricing, and user-friendly platform as key strengths.

Who is RemotePeople Best For?

RemotePeople is positioned for companies that want to hire internationally, expand into new markets, or manage distributed teams without building their own employment infrastructure in each country. The platform is presented for businesses that need compliant hiring, payroll, contractor management, global benefits, or company registration support. RemotePeople states that it supports startups, scale-ups, enterprises, and companies hiring their first international employee or scaling to hundreds of workers.

The company’s specialists work across 20+ industries. Industries explicitly listed in the material include aerospace, energy and greentech, life science, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, media and entertainment, import and export, non-profit organization, finance and insurance, education and research, and retail and e-commerce.

RemotePeople is particularly well-suited for UK businesses that need to recruit internationally, hire employees without local entities, engage contractors across countries, run payroll across multiple jurisdictions, relocate international talent, provide employee benefits globally, manage compliance, equip distributed teams, and enter new markets without immediate entity setup. If you’re a UK company looking to hire global talent without the legal and administrative burden of setting up entities in every country, RemotePeople provides the infrastructure to do so compliantly and efficiently.

A Practical Solution for UK Businesses Hiring Globally

RemotePeople stands out for combining recruitment and employment infrastructure in one platform, which simplifies the process of hiring and managing international teams. Its owned-entity EOR model, dedicated account management, and competitive pricing make it a practical option for UK businesses expanding globally. The platform handles compliance, payroll, benefits, and contractor management across 150+ countries, allowing companies to focus on growth rather than administrative complexity. If you’re a UK business looking to hire global talent without legal hassles, RemotePeople offers a comprehensive solution worth considering.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



