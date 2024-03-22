Unveiling the 5th Annual Executive & Personal Assistant Conference

Join us in Lisbon on September 26th – 27th, 2024, for the 5th Annual Executive & Personal Assistant Conference. This premier event offers executive assistants, personal assistants, and administrative professionals a unique opportunity for professional development, networking, and growth.

In a rapidly evolving professional landscape, this conference serves as a guiding compass, providing practical insights and strategies essential for success. From mastering administrative technologies to honing leadership skills, attendees will gain invaluable knowledge to thrive in today’s dynamic workplace.

Gain invaluable insights from seasoned professionals and leading practitioners who will share expertise, experiences, and best practices. Our lineup of speakers is committed to equipping attendees with the knowledge and skills needed for career advancement, personal branding, and work-life balance.

Dive into essential themes including career advancement, admin tech efficiency, leadership skills, and industry trends. Discussions will cover topics such as PA Career Growth, Digital Transformation, Remote Support, and more, ensuring attendees are well-equipped to navigate the challenges of their roles.

Join Us in Lisbon

We invite executive assistants, personal assistants, and administrative professionals worldwide to join us in Lisbon for this transformative event. Whether you seek to expand your network, gain practical skills, or stay updated on industry trends, this conference offers a unique opportunity for learning, growth, and connection.

Secure Your Spot Today with excludive discount for The European Business Review Readers

Register now to secure your spot and embark on a journey of growth, empowerment, and success. Use promo code “TEBR10” for an exclusive 10% discount on your delegate pass.

Registration Details: For registration and more information, visit: https://bcf-events.com/single-conference/5th-annual-executive-personal-assistant-conference

About Business Conference Facilitation (BCF): BCF is a leading provider of cutting-edge conferences and summits empowering professionals across diverse industries. Join us and experience the difference.