Udemy has launched a new self-serve toolkit designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) enhance productivity and innovation through tailored course recommendations. The “Udemy Business Course Collection for Small & Growing Businesses” offers courses across 15 key topics, including finance, leadership, and cybersecurity. This initiative aims to address talent acquisition challenges and foster a culture of continuous learning. Additionally, Udemy has expanded its Team Plan to provide multilingual course access and analytics for small teams.

