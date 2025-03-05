Trump's New Tariffs Shake Markets, Raise Costs for Americans

US President Donald Trump’s latest move on trade has sent shockwaves through global markets, as sweeping new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China threaten to reverse decades of economic globalization.

With a single executive action, Trump has dramatically raised import taxes, calling tariffs a “beautiful word” that will create jobs and wealth for America. However, economic history suggests otherwise. American consumers, now facing the highest import duties since the 1930s, are likely to bear the brunt of the costs.

Everyday essentials—vegetables from Mexico, wheat from Canada, and clothing from China—are now more expensive. Retailers, operating on thin profit margins, are expected to pass these costs onto consumers, driving inflation higher. Economists warn that US inflation, already above expectations, could rise further in the second half of the year.

A past example provides a cautionary tale: In 2018, Trump’s tariffs on washing machines led to the creation of about 2,000 US jobs. However, American consumers paid the price, with washing machine costs surging nearly 30%. A study found that each job effectively cost taxpayers over $800,000.

The impact of Trump’s latest tariffs extends beyond US borders. Canada, which exports over $400 billion in goods to the US annually, is particularly vulnerable but may offset some damage through monetary policy adjustments. Mexico, with fewer economic tools at its disposal, could struggle more. Meanwhile, China, which has adapted to Trump-era trade wars, may prove more resilient by shifting exports to alternative markets.

The European Union, especially Germany, now braces for potential tariffs, while some countries—like Vietnam and Malaysia—could gain from trade diversions. Even the UK may see increased trade opportunities if it avoids Trump’s economic crosshairs.

While a global recession is unlikely, investor confidence is shaken. Businesses hesitate to commit to long-term investments amid mounting uncertainty. As Trump’s policies unfold, the world waits to see whether his gamble on tariffs will pay off—or backfire on the very people he aims to protect.

