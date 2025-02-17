US President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of the European automotive market, threatening to impose hefty tariffs on EU car imports. He argues that European consumers are not buying enough American vehicles while European manufacturers flood the US market with their own brands.

Trump’s frustration stems from the stark trade disparity: in 2022, the US imported 692,334 EU-made cars worth €36 billion ($37 billion), while only 116,207 US-made cars went in the opposite direction, valued at just €5.2 billion. He blames this imbalance on the EU’s 10% tariff on American cars, significantly higher than the US’s current 2.5% tariff on European imports.

But why aren’t American cars, aside from Tesla, more popular in Europe? Experts point to fundamental differences in consumer preferences, infrastructure, and economic factors. European cities, with their narrow streets, favor smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles, whereas the US market leans towards larger SUVs and pickup trucks. Higher fuel prices in Europe further discourage the adoption of American-style gas guzzlers.

While Trump sees tariffs as a solution, industry leaders warn that protectionist policies could backfire. Ford CEO Jim Farley has expressed concern over the economic consequences of escalating trade tensions, describing the situation as “a lot of cost and a lot of chaos.” Others argue that global car manufacturing is shifting towards regional production, with major brands, both American and European, establishing factories closer to their consumer base.

Despite Trump’s efforts to bolster American car production, industry veteran Andy Palmer warns that tariffs could ultimately harm US automakers by stifling competition and innovation. “It’s not about trade,” he argues. “It’s about investment and collaboration.”

As the EU considers lowering its own tariffs to avoid a full-blown trade war, the future of transatlantic auto trade remains uncertain under Trump’s administration.

