Transform From a Spectator to a Game-Changer: Warwick Business School

Learn the language of finance and drive business success

Do you ever feel that limited financial knowledge is holding you back? In today’s data-driven business world, financial jargon can leave even experienced leaders feeling sidelined. To make smarter decisions and drive strategic impact, it’s essential to confidently understand financial information and communicate it effectively; both within your organisation and beyond.

Designed to build your confidence with financial concepts, the WBS Finance for Non-Finance Leaders programme equips leaders with the tools to make informed decisions that drive business success.

From interpreting annual reports and financial statements, to managing budgets and capital investments, this five-day programme bridges the gap between financial understanding and strategic influence. You’ll leave with the skills to communicate clearly with finance teams, feeling empowered to make impactful decisions that resonate.

Start date: 8 June 2025 | Duration: 4.5 days | Location: The Shard, London

Application deadline: 19 May 2025

30% discount available if you apply by Monday 19 May.

Please note, places are limited. To apply, please email: [email protected] by Monday 19 May.

Meet your programme director

Finance for Non-Finance Leaders is your gateway to unlocking the language of finance, helping you to cut through the jargon, and focus on the insights that really matter.

Programme director, Jodie Lucas has been a chartered accountant for nearly 30 years. Before joining WBS, she worked in industry and practice for companies such as Crowe and Deloitte, and as a freelance consultant and educator in accountancy.

