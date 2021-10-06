Tradewind Middle East Limited Appoints Cedar Rose to Provide Critical Business Information Services

Tradewind Middle East Limited, a specialized trade finance enabler, has entered into a strategic agreement with Cedar Rose. As part of the understanding Cedar Rose will provide vital business information services for the companies Tradewind is evaluating to underwrite. Through Cedar Rose’s comprehensive company credit reports Tradewind will have access to a variety of data including company firmographics, company identification, company structure, management and much more. This will enable Tradewind to assess the credit worthiness of the companies, evaluate any risk associated with them and ensure they support their customers confidently.

Making the announcement, Antoun Massaad, the Co-Founder and CEO of Cedar Rose, stated, “This agreement demonstrates the trust Tradewind has in Cedar Rose to provide qualitative business and credit risk reports and solutions internationally. Our meticulous due diligence research allows our partners to understand creditworthiness of their business associates while uncovering potential risks related to them based on accurate information. Tradewind is at the forefront of international trade finance providing liquidity for enterprises in developed, emerging and frontier markets trading internationally, and we are delighted to work with such an accomplished and trusted global business house.”

With more than 20 offices worldwide, Tradewind is one of the leading international trade finance companies. Specialised in cross-border transactions with an emphasis on eliminating trade risk without the need for adding external debt, it offers non-recourse export financing and supply chain finance.

Peter Maerevoet, CEO Tradewind Asia stated, “We develop customized financing plans for clients operating in a variety of industries including food and beverage, seafood, electronics, automotive, chemical and consumer goods, among others. Our team is comprised of seasoned trade finance experts from around the world who understand and structure international trade transactions to allow for faster, secured realization of payments and streamlined relationships with everyone along the supply-chain. We are pleased to work with Cedar Rose to support businesses in the region with fast, flexible and tailor-made cash flow solutions.”

Cedar Rose delivers substantive, relevant and comprehensive information in minimal time. Established in 1997, it has been at the forefront of providing world-class business intelligence and credit risk solutions to leading firms in over 230 countries globally. Its comprehensive array of Credit Risk, Compliance and Business Data solutions help companies, government agencies and individuals deal with escalating regulatory and compliance requirements while reducing their exposure to risk.

To know more call +971 4 374 5758 or visit www.cedar-rose.com