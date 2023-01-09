This Natural Medical Protocol is Revamping IBD Treatment Globally

Natural medicine, also known as complementary or alternative medicine, is a form of healthcare that utilizes natural substances and methods to promote health and well-being. This form of medicine has gained significant popularity in recent years as a growing number of individuals seek out natural remedies to support their health and wellness.

One of the primary advantages of natural medicine is that it is often perceived as being safer than traditional Western medicine. Many natural remedies have a low risk of side effects and are therefore well-tolerated by most people. In addition, natural remedies often work in harmony with the human body’s natural healing processes, which can help to reduce the risk of negative interactions with other medications. One of the many illnesses that natural medicine eases and treats is inflammatory bowel disease or IBD.

In recent years, patients are turning to natural medicine as a way to manage their symptoms and improve their overall quality of life. With a wide range of approaches and techniques to choose from, natural medicine can be tailored to meet the needs of each patient. Evinature, a key player in employing innovative research into integrative therapies for IBD, is revamping global accessibility, personalized treatment, and guided recovery to patients with IBD, Crohn’s, or ulcerative colitis using natural remedies.

The CurQD® Protocol

Evinature has created The CurQD® Protocol, a collection of natural, clinically-proven regimens that are highly personalized to address each stage of IBD. Intending to improve patient convenience and comfort, Evinature has made it possible for individuals to access these regimens from the comfort of their own homes. This innovative approach to IBD management aims to improve the lives of those affected by these conditions.

The protocol was developed by Professor Shomron Ben-Horin, M.D., Chief of the Gastroenterology Department and Director of the Gastro-Immunology Research Lab at Sheba Medical Center, and Nir Salomon, Founder & Director of the Integrative Gastroenterology unit at Sheba Medical Center, which was named one of Newsweek’s top ten hospitals in the world. The two have been at the forefront of nutraceutical research for IBD for over a decade, leading to significant advancements in the development of safe, effective, and natural treatments for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis patients.

The team of health experts at Evinature is committed to providing patients with highly effective and reliable treatment options for IBD. The CurQD® protocol has undergone extensive testing in clinical trials and has demonstrated a high level of efficacy. To ensure the fastest results, the most effective formulation for each protocol is chosen based on the results of placebo-controlled clinical trials, and regular adjustments are made to optimize treatment.

How it Works

The CurQD® Protocol is a scientifically formulated blend of clinically-proven herbal extracts that provide fast, long-lasting relief for IBD. The formula has been tested in gold-standard placebo-controlled trials to determine the most effective ratios for each stage of treatment.

Following an assessment, patients are recommended one of five protocols. Each six-week protocol consists of a set of three products specifically tailored to the patient’s current condition based on the results of clinical trials. Before completing the protocol, a free follow-up is conducted to determine the next steps.

Regular follow-ups are an integral part of the CurQD® Protocol, and the team is dedicated to supporting patients throughout the treatment process. The goal is to ensure that patients are getting the most benefit from their protocol and make adjustments as needed based on their responses.