Scaling an organisation requires the right skills beyond strategy and traditional execution to sustain growth in increasingly complex markets – here they are.

Scaling an organisation takes more than strategy. It requires the right skills to sustain growth over time. As the markets become ever more complex, leaders need to turn their attention to capabilities that drive success beyond traditional planning and execution alone. Here are the six essential skills needed to scale effectively today.

Adopt legacy thinking

If you want to grow your business, you need to think about legacy from the outset, notes Sharath Jeevan OBE, a legacy expert and founder of the Generational Success Lab at Oxford Saïd Business School.

“Legacy-driven leadership is about defining the legacy you want to create – the distinctive mark your company aims to leave – and translating that into a clear North Star that aligns key stakeholders through both stability and change,” he says. It requires articulating what makes your view of the problem different from others in your space, giving your story clarity and relevance in a crowded market.

Just as importantly, it involves consciously managing inflection moments. Whether driven by external disruption or internal shifts, it’s crucial to take time to step back and develop a long-term approach to these changes.

“Legacy thinking is what turns growth into something durable rather than short-lived,” Jeevan concludes.

Make energy management a priority

Scaling a business is a long-term mission that requires consistent high performance over time. According to Lesley Cooper, founder of WorkingWell, achieving that depends on leaders learning how to manage their energy. “Every leader should be able to strike a balance between effort and recovery, replenish their energy resources, and maintain focus on the bigger picture,” she says.

Cooper argues that a more sustainable approach is to prioritise energy management over constant output. “You need to build in proper renewal, avoid the pressure of always delivering more, and think about the long term instead of only putting out immediate fires. At the centre of this shift is intentional disengagement, which allows space to recover, reset, and sustain performance.”

This also has a broader cultural impact. “The way you protect your energy sets the tone for the entire organisation, making it easier for teams to do the same,” Cooper explains. “Recognising that how energy is managed directly impacts the effectiveness of people driving growth is key to scaling effectively.”

Use AI as a leadership mirror, not just a productivity tool

Most leaders are deploying AI for output. Dr Lisa Turner, founder of CETfreedom, believes the bigger scaling opportunity is using it for self-awareness.

“Toxic behaviour at the top is the hardest cultural problem to solve because employees rarely risk reporting it, and leaders rarely see it in themselves. AI offers a neutral third-party lens. By analysing meeting transcripts, emails, and team interactions, it surfaces communication blind spots, behavioural patterns, and cultural friction in real time,” Turner explains.

Leaders are as interested in the preventative use as the diagnostic one. Used well, AI bypasses the broken feedback loop entirely and helps leaders course-correct before patterns calcify into culture. In 2026, the leaders who scale won’t be the ones who resist AI or the ones who lean on it for output. They’ll be the ones who use it to see themselves clearly.

Develop system-level understanding

“To be able to scale, you need to be able to see the whole organisation. It is not sufficient to be deeply skilled in your function alone,” says Edward Rowe, governance expert and author of The Standard Model for Business.

Rowe highlights that whilst this deep technical expertise in a single area may have been enough for past growth, understanding how strategy, operations, governance, and assurance fit together and evolve as you scale is fundamental for success. “Without this high-level understanding, you risk misalignment, as strategy and execution diverge and complexity grows faster than coordination,” he adds.

To build this necessary system-level perspective, Rowe suggests spending time learning the language of less familiar functions and understanding their purpose so you can confidently communicate with experts in this area.

“In particular, Research and Development, Partnerships, and Logistics are essential in the growth phase, so pay particular attention to these functions when you are building your cross-functional knowledge,” he notes.

Embed financial expertise and robust systems

“As organisations expand, informal systems often collapse under the weight of complexity,” says Ryan Alexander, founder of RA Partners and author of Protect Your Mission.

“When an organisation is small, leaders can often manage finances through instinct, proximity, and informal processes. But as complexity increases, that approach stops working.”

Alexander argues that scaling successfully in 2026 will require organisations to invest earlier in financial leadership and the systems needed to support better decision-making.

“It’s essential that organisations build the financial structure and visibility necessary to guide growth and protect the mission,” he says.

Alexander recommends regularly evaluating whether the organisation has the internal financial expertise, processes, and technology required for its next stage of growth and, if not, investing before problems emerge.

“Strong financial infrastructure is not administrative overhead,” Alexander says. “It is foundational to sustainable growth.”

Be decisive and don’t overthink it

Many leaders hesitate because they’re scared of making the wrong decision. They delay and end up doing nothing at all. The truth is: no decision is often worse than a bad decision. When you make a move, you’re learning, adapting, and gaining experience. When leaders procrastinate, they’re sitting still, getting nowhere.

“The best advice is simple: stop overthinking and trying to come up with something groundbreaking,” explains Reece Borg, author of The Hustle Mindset and founder of RB Business Consultancy. The longer leaders delay, the more time competitors have to move ahead.

Decision-making is a skill developed over time, not something you’re born with. Like any skill, it takes practice, experience, and a fair few mistakes along the way to perfect it. “Once leaders start scaling, momentum will build. They’ll face challenges, of course, but with every challenge comes growth – developing skills, gaining clarity, and spotting opportunities they’d never have seen if they were still stuck overthinking.”

When scaling a business, some bad decisions will be made. The important thing is not to beat yourself up over it. It’s part of the process. “You don’t need to have everything figured out; you just need to take the first step,” concludes Borg.