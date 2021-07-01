The Mystery of CBG: What You Need to Know About This Non-Psychoactive Cannabis Component

Cannabigerol (CBG) is a lesser-known cannabinoid, but it’s worth learning about because of the many benefits that are associated with this non-psychoactive component. Cannabigerol is typically most abundant in low THC and high CBD cannabis strains, including hemp. Cannabigerol was discovered in 1964 by Yechiel Gaoni and Raphael Mechoulam at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Cannabinoids are chemical compounds found naturally in cannabis plants such as CBN, CBC, CBD, THCV and others. Cannabinoids interact with your body by way of two receptors: CB1 and CB2 receptors which can be found throughout the central nervous system or immune cells (depending on type).

Cannabigerol, or CBG, is not listed among the cannabinoids that are known to cause psychoactive effects. This underscores the evidence that this cannabinoid is not psychotropic. Cannabigerol acts as a partial CB1 receptor agonist, which means it can interact with the cannabinoid receptors in your body. A 2006 study concluded that “CBG has a very complex pharmacology with many actions, only some of which are mediated by cannabinoid receptors. This complexity may explain why CBG has a variety of effects.”

Cannabigerol has been studied and determined to have anti-inflammatory properties. It’s also been shown to possess anti-anxiety and immunomodulation properties, as well as being a source of antioxidant activity. Life Researchco is ongoing into the exact mechanism of action of cannabigerol, but it’s likely that this cannabinoid can help with inflammation and pain reduction. Cannabigerol is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that’s produced naturally in various strains of cannabis. This cannabinoid can help reduce inflammation, pain, and anxiety. Research is being done into how this non-psychoactive cannabinoid can help with a variety of conditions.

Cannabigerol has been documented as being beneficial in the treatment of insomnia, anxiety, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, Parkinson’s Disease, diabetes, and other conditions. It’s been shown to help with inflammation and pain relief.

Effects of Cannabigerol on Humans

One study indicated that cannabigerol (CBG) was “effective in attenuating garlic-induced dermatitis in guinea pigs.” One study found that cannabigerol has “a good safety profile. No adverse effects were observed in any of the tested animals at the doses given.” According to a report, “The medical use of cannabinoids in humans is gaining increasing scientific attention. Several anecdotal reports suggest that cannabigerol (CBG) is effective in reducing pain without affecting the central nervous system.”

Studies have shown that cannabigerol can help with anxiety, inflammation, and pain. It is also being used in studies for cancer treatment. Researchers have found that cannabigerol acts as an antineoplastic agent, particularly in breast cancer cells. It has also been found to be effective in the reduction of chronic inflammatory diseases such as arthritis and fibromyalgia. It is also a potent antioxidant, meaning it can alleviate oxidative stress which can cause cell damage on a cellular level. Cannabigerol has anti-inflammatory properties. “In vitro” studies show that cannabigerol inhibits the enzyme cyclooxygenase (COX), which is responsible for inflammation. This makes it a potential treatment for chronic pain, neurodegenerative diseases, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It has also been shown to have pain relieving properties in rats. Cannabigerol is non-psychoactive and non-toxic to healthy cells.

Pain Relief with CBG Rosin: Plus Topical Benefits

You’re not alone if you have a chronic pain disorder. Millions of people suffer every day from chronic pain. Chronic pain is defined by persistent and ongoing pain lasting more than 12 weeks, according to the Mayo Clinic. It doesn’t matter what type of chronic illness you have: cancer, diabetes, arthritis, or anything else; there are treatments available to help relieve your symptoms. Full-Spectrum CBG Rosin Salve – 250mg is one such treatment that can provide relief for many different types of symptoms caused by inflammation like swelling and redness as well as joint stiffness and muscle spasms.

CBG Rosin Salve – 250mg is an all natural, topical pain relief product that draws from the medicinal properties found in cannabis. It utilizes the secondary cannabinoid CBG and cannabis’s first terpene monoterpene to get to work fighting your pain. CBG Rosin Salve – 250mg is an amazing healing tool that can be used for many different types of chronic pain.

The clinical research for CBG Rosin Salve – 250mg is a study done in 2005 that showed the effects of CBG and cannabis compounds on inflammatory response in subjects with osteoarthritis. Researchers looked at the effect of Cannabinoids on inflammation by inducing adhesion molecules and cytokine synthesis in knee cartilage cells. The study found that the CBG and other cannabis compounds in the solution caused a decrease in adhesion molecules. CBG also caused a decline in Interleukin-1 beta and tumor necrosis factor alpha levels, which are key cytokines involved with inflammation. In addition to stopping adhesion molecules from sticking together, CBG also reduced TNF-alpha, which is one of the most powerful factors that cause pain and inflammation. With these beneficial effects, many people who are dealing with chronic pain can now enjoy relief and healing in their lives.

Since CBG Rosin Salve – 250mg is a natural product made from cannabis, it has the added benefit of being non-toxic and safe to use. The Cannabis plant has been known for its painkilling properties since it was used as an ingredient in medieval medicine. It was a common practice to use cannabis to treat arthritis and other types of pain in the 15th century.