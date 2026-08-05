Can plastic really be “good”, environmentally speaking? Read about a company founded on the belief that the global plastics crisis required a truly sustainable response.

Entrepreneur William Chizhovsky accepted the challenge to make a real difference to society by founding The Good Plastic Company, repositioning recycled plastic from an environmental liability to a high-value industrial resource. After its initial success, the company sought to thrive where other start-ups often fail – scaling up.

Sustainability is no longer just a reputational issue. Increasingly, it is becoming a question of business design.

But what exactly are the companies that reduce environmental harm doing to have an impact? According to our research, some companies gain long-term advantage, not only by reducing environmental harm but by redesigning how value is created, circulated, and recovered. Furthermore, how do they do it in times of war and instability? This is the case of The Good Plastic Company (TGPC),1 founded by Ukrainian entrepreneur William Chizhovsky.

In this article, we will showcase how this company managed to come up with a way to transform post-consumer plastic waste into premium architectural materials under the brand Polygood®. What makes TGPC remarkable is not only its environmental mission but how sustainability became embedded in the structure of the business itself.

The Path of a Determined Leader

After leaving a successful corporate career, William Chizhovsky began searching for a career alternative that carried a deeper sense of meaning and long-term impact. Although professionally accomplished, he became increasingly dissatisfied with the idea of building a career disconnected from broader societal challenges. Like many entrepreneurs of a new generation, he was not simply motivated by financial success, but by the desire to create something capable of contributing to systemic change. He became increasingly interested in one question: how could entrepreneurship contribute to solving problems at a systemic scale?

Plastic waste provided the answer.

Chizhovsky recognized that the scale of the global plastics crisis demanded solutions capable of operating far beyond symbolic sustainability initiatives or niche eco-products. These solutions should be able to recycle plastic at a larger scale and at a faster rate. Instead of focusing on small consumer goods designed primarily for awareness, he chose to target industries capable of absorbing significant material volumes, including architecture, interiors, hospitality, and retail design. By transforming post-consumer plastic waste into premium surfaces and materials, The Good Plastic Company repositioned recycled plastic from an environmental liability into a high-value industrial resource.

Chizhovsky recognized that the scale of the global plastics crisis demanded solutions capable of operating far beyond symbolic sustainability initiatives or niche eco-products.

Under Chizhovsky’s leadership, the company rapidly evolved from a purpose-driven startup into an internationally recognized circular economy venture. Its flagship material, Polygood®, demonstrated that recycled products could compete not only on sustainability credentials, but also on aesthetics, quality, and design sophistication. The company quickly attracted partnerships with global brands such as Nike, Adidas, and McDonald’s, while also gaining visibility within the architecture and design industries. More importantly, Chizhovsky’s trajectory illustrates a broader transformation in modern leadership: the emergence of entrepreneurs who view sustainability not as a corporate obligation, but as the foundation for innovation, resilience, and long-term competitive advantage.

But How Did The Good Plastic Company Do It?

In the early stages, like many startups, TGPC lacked traditional competitive advantages such as manufacturing scale, visibility, large marketing means, or financial power. Instead, the company relied heavily on mission-driven alignment:

Investors supported the founder’s vision

Engineers joined because they believed in the challenge

Global partners aligned with the sustainability mission

Employees remained committed during periods of crisis and uncertainty

Purpose created trust, attracted talent, and strengthened resilience.

This became particularly important when the Russian invasion of Ukraine forced the company to relocate operations while maintaining continuity.

The Use of Biosphere Rules

The Good Plastic Company closely aligns with Gregory Unruh’s “Biosphere Rules,”2 a framework that argues that businesses should operate more like natural ecosystems. For companies looking for a framework to conduct large changes in the circular economy environment, they can use three principles to align their operations.

Materials Parsimony

TGPC deliberately focuses on a narrow range of recycled plastics rather than processing multiple materials. This simplifies manufacturing, improves recyclability, and increases efficiency. From the beginning, the company decided to focus primarily on post-consumer polystyrene, a plastic commonly found in products such as refrigerators, food packaging, yogurt containers, disposable cutlery, and electronic casings. Polystyrene is traditionally considered difficult to recycle and is often excluded from conventional recycling systems, causing large quantities to end up in landfills or incineration streams. But the availability of large quantities is the key to ensuring that the process of upcycling will be scalable.

Value Cycling

The company operates through closed-loop systems where materials are continuously recovered and reprocessed rather than discarded. The company’s broader purpose to turn “problematic” waste into valuable and aesthetically desirable products became a powerful source of organizational momentum and value generation. Investors, engineers, designers, and commercial partners were drawn not only by the business opportunity but also by the clarity and credibility of the mission.

Sustainable Product Platforms

Polygood functions as a scalable platform. One core material system supports multiple applications across architecture, retail, furniture, and interiors.

The result is a business model where sustainability strengthens operational performance rather than constraining it.

The Real Challenge: Scaling Without Losing Circular Integrity

As TGPC expands internationally, the company faces a critical strategic dilemma.

Should it remain focused on B2B architectural markets, where circular systems are easier to control? Or should it move aggressively into consumer products?

The question reflects a broader challenge facing sustainable ventures. Growth can either strengthen a circular system or destabilize it.

Consumer markets often introduce greater complexity, fragmented recovery systems, packaging requirements, and weaker control over recycling loops. By contrast, B2B partnerships allow TGPC to maintain tighter material-recovery and circular-economy discipline.

The key learning point is that sustainable growth is not only about scaling faster, but about scaling without breaking the system that makes sustainability possible.

Final Reflection

The Good Plastic Company demonstrates that sustainability is no longer peripheral to strategy. It is becoming the architecture of a resilient enterprise. Rather than treating sustainability as a marketing exercise, TGPC designed circularity directly into its operations, partnerships, and growth model from the beginning.

In the coming decade, organizations capable of building regenerative systems rather than linear ones may redefine what competitive advantage looks like.

And perhaps that is the most important lesson from The Good Plastic Company: the future belongs not to the businesses that extract the most resources, but to those that learn how to circulate them intelligently.

About the Authors

Fernanda Arreola is a Professor of Strategy, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship at ESSCA. Her research interests focus on service innovation, governance, and social entrepreneurship. Fernanda has held numerous managerial posts and possesses a range of international academic and professional experience.

Dr. Gregory C. Unruh is the Arison Professor of Values Leadership at George Mason University and an outstanding voice on sustainability and leadership. He serves as guest editor for the MT Sloan Management Review and is the author of the upcoming Academic Authority: The Professor’s Guide to Becoming a Sought-After Thought Leader.

Sabine Bacouel-Jentjens is professor of management at ISC Paris, where she directs the Management & SI Department. She holds a Master in Finance and a PhD in HRM. Her research interest focuses on organizational behaviour, international business, intercultural management, and diversity. She has published her research in internationally renowned academic journals. She is also the author of various teaching cases on entrepreneurship and international business.

References

1. The Good Plastic Company. https://thegoodplasticcompany.com/