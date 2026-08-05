By David Mitchell

Oil-market volatility has sharpened the case for EVs, but lasting success depends on smarter grids, flexible systems and sustained consumer confidence.

The US-Iran conflict has reinforced an uncomfortable truth: Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels leaves its energy and transport systems alarmingly exposed to geopolitical shocks. At the same time, it has highlighted the growing maturity of an interconnected EV market. As demand rises and vehicles become more affordable, Futurice Chief Growth Officer David Mitchell argues that the next challenge goes beyond convincing consumers to switch. Instead, it’s about building an intelligent, resilient energy ecosystem capable of sustaining long-term electrification.

A buoyant European EV market

The Iran war has added fresh impetus to Europe’s EV transition. Against a backdrop of higher petrol prices, demand for battery-electric vehicles has strengthened, with June 2026 marking a 35% increase in new BEV registrations in Britain and a 30% market share, the highest this year. A similar trend is playing out across Europe, where BEV registrations exceeded one million for the first half of the year with government subsidies and more affordable models adding momentum to an unexpectedly buoyant period.

This matters because the market is no longer waiting for the technology to catch up. EVs are becoming cheaper, more connected and more useful to the wider energy system.

Keeping up momentum

The recent 2026 Electric 40 report captures this shift, showing how today’s leading companies are moving beyond vehicles and charging hardware to turn EVs into grid-responsive assets.

The opportunity extends well beyond higher vehicle sales. Connected cars, batteries and tariffs can allow households and fleets to shift demand, reduce costs and support the grid.

That wider role matters because the case for electrification is no longer only about replacing petrol and diesel vehicles. It is also about reducing exposure to a volatile fossil-fuel market. Oil prices initially fell back towards pre-war levels as supply concerns eased. But renewed hostilities have since pushed prices higher again amid fresh concerns over shipping routes and Middle East supply.

Policymakers and manufacturers should treat this volatility as a moment to lock in progress, rather than wait for the next crisis to force the issue. Europe has reached a critical point in the transition to electrified transport, with the technology, investment and consumer interest needed to sustain lasting change. The task now is to protect that momentum by building resilience and flexibility into the energy system.

Flexing the power system

Grid capacity and battery storage will determine whether this opportunity can scale. A growing number of companies are finding ways to balance rising electricity demand while allowing consumers to benefit from greater flexibility.

Axle Energy, for example, has developed technology that connects EV chargers, batteries and other household energy assets to flexibility markets, allowing users to earn by shifting consumption or selling spare capacity.

Through its virtual power plant for participating home batteries, the company is currently paying customers £1 per kWh to export when the grid is under the greatest strain. Households can earn from energy flexibility with minimal intervention, demonstrating how automated systems can reward consumers when prices are high, or demand is peaking.

Meanwhile, Octopus’ Intelligent Octopus Go tariff automatically moves EV charging to periods when electricity is expected to be cheaper, and often greener. Its new home battery range, due to become available from 2027, also aims to widen access to stored electricity and solar power across five European markets, including for renters and apartment residents.

In Germany, E.ON and BMW Group have launched the country’s first commercial V2G offer. The package combines a bidirectional wall box, an E.ON electricity tariff and a smart meter, enabling compatible EVs to feed electricity back into the grid.

Battery storage is only as effective as the cells behind it, making cell selection and long-term durability critical. A new cohort of UK startups is helping OEMs make better-informed decisions. Eatron Technologies uses AI-powered battery software to detect anomalies, predict battery lifespan and improve performance. Breathe uses software calibration to extract more from existing cells, rather than requiring manufacturers to start again, while ClearWatt provides battery-health diagnostics that can help fleets make more informed decisions about the resale of used EVs.

Together, these approaches point to a wider shift in which mobility and energy infrastructure increasingly operate as part of the same system.

Dynamic demand

Software is what turns that infrastructure into an intelligent system. Gridicity’s platform, for instance, uses predictive modelling to enable fleets to schedule charging around real-world constraints, including tariffs and required departure times. It also provides analytics and optimisation tools to charge point operators, helping them improve site utilisation and avoid local overloads.

Meanwhile, Wevo’s AI-powered load-management technology assigns available power across multiple charging stations, allowing car parks, office blocks and apartment complexes to electrify at scale without expensive upgrades. Its technology is integrated into its owner SolarEdge’s energy optimisation suite, creating a commercial system that manages solar generation, battery storage and EV infrastructure in real time.

Combined, these examples show that tomorrow’s EV charger is not simply a wall box. It is part of a live service that responds to building capacity, energy tariffs and local grid conditions.

Fleets are undergoing the same shift. Volteras is creating a connective layer between major OEMs, charging stations and energy retailers. Its platform gives companies access to real-time vehicle and charging data without requiring additional hardware, supporting smarter charging and closer grid integration.

The ZENFreight initiative, launched by fleet analytics provider Dynamon, applies a similar principle to heavy transport. The first-of-its-kind UK trial allows fleets to compare electric and hydrogen-powered HGVs in everyday operations, producing a clearer picture of the costs, performance and infrastructure required for zero-emission freight.

Moment of truth

Technology alone will not remove the obstacles to wider EV adoption. Despite the growing integration of vehicles and energy systems, significant barriers remain across Europe.

Those barriers are now as much political and commercial as technical. Britain’s ZEV targets have been described by some carmakers and retailers as “unachievable”, while the EU has proposed mandatory zero and low-emission targets for large corporate fleets from 2030. UK households without off-street parking also continue to face higher public-charging costs than drivers with private driveways, with electricity supplied at public charge points still subject to standard-rate VAT.

EV adoption is now a test of execution. Affordability and incentives will keep demand moving, but scale depends on policy certainty, fair charging costs and market rules that reward flexibility. Charging networks, batteries, vehicles and software must operate as one interoperable system, capable of serving millions without overloading grids or excluding drivers without home charging. The technology is ready to do more. Europe’s next task is to create the conditions that allow it to deliver.

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