Great leaders see the bigger picture. We show you how.

Challenge yourself and develop as a confident and ambitious leader.

Whether you’re considering a career change, seeking growth in your current role or aiming to start your own business, the Bath MBA will give you practical, professional experiences and skills to expand your CV and open new doors.

At Bath, we offer a practical, innovative and collaborative approach to learning. Just like in the real world, the best way to learn is by doing. Experience an MBA that mirrors real-world collaboration and has practical business experiences at its heart.

>> Innovative Teaching: Our teaching approach reflects how modern organisations work, helping you prepare for whatever challenges lie ahead. We integrate core topics, reflecting real organisations.

>> Practical Experience: Theory can only take you so far. On the Bath MBA you’ll learn by doing. Our focus on practice-based learning means you’ll interact with real business from the start of the programme.

>> Career Focused: We can help you achieve your ambitions with our tailored

professional development content in the Business Career Accelerator module. You’ll enhance your essential business skills and work with expert coaches and mentors.

Take your next step and be part of one of the UK’s leading business schools, highly ranked with internationally recognised research and teaching. Together, we can do incredible things.

Bath is a beautiful city set in the rolling green hills of England, just 90 minutes from London. Famous for its hot springs and Georgian architecture, students love this city for its vibrant mix of beauty, learning and opportunities.

We know you want to grow as a leader. We have funding available to support talented MBA candidates and our range of scholarships and bursaries can help you achieve your goals.

Our online webinars are a great way to get the information you need to start your MBA journey at Bath. Join us to meet our academics, hear from alumni and current students, and chat with our MBA Recruitment and Admissions team.

Get in touch!

Contact us to ask a question, find out if you meet our entry requirements, or arrange a one-to-one consultation. We are here to help.