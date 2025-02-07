Stanford Graduate School of Business has launched a year-long celebration marking its 100th anniversary, with events planned across the U.S. and internationally.

The centennial commemoration includes regional gatherings in cities such as Hong Kong, Mexico City, and Paris, as well as a dedicated website highlighting the school’s impact. A faculty-led event in September will recognize academic contributions, while an expanded alumni reunion on October 10 will culminate in a major celebration at Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater.

Founded on October 1, 1925, Stanford GSB was established to address the lack of business education on the West Coast. Over the past century, it has grown into a globally recognized institution, offering MBA, MSx, PhD, and executive education programs.

Interim Dean Peter DeMarzo called the milestone an opportunity to celebrate the school’s legacy while looking ahead. “Our Centennial also offers the chance to reflect on how we continue to provide people with the skills and insight to lead organizations and implement positive change in the world,” he said.

