The smart home industry has matured beyond its North American and Chinese domestic bases. In 2026, leading manufacturers are executing ambitious international expansion strategies, bringing connected home technology to markets across Europe, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

Disclosure: This article is sponsored content featuring Betta. While the market analysis and industry insights presented are independently researched, the article includes promotional content highlighting Betta’s products and services.

The Global Smart Home Landscape

The worldwide smart home market is projected to exceed $200 billion by 2027, with significant growth outside traditional strongholds. While the United States and China account for roughly 60% of current market value, emerging regions are growing at rates exceeding 20% annually.

American Brands Expanding Globally

US-based smart home companies are leveraging several advantages in international markets:

Brand Recognition: American technology brands carry positive associations with quality and innovation in many international markets.

Design Standards: US product design emphasizes user experience and simplicity, appealing to first-time smart home adopters globally.

E-commerce Infrastructure: Direct-to-consumer sales channels enable rapid international expansion without traditional retail partnerships.

Companies like Betta, a California-based manufacturer of solar-powered pool cleaning robots, exemplify this successful global expansion approach. Founded in California, Betta has rapidly grown its presence across North America, Europe, and Australia through direct-to-consumer online channels.

Sponsored by Betta: As an innovator in the automated outdoor equipment space, Betta’s solar-powered pool robots stand out for several key features and benefits:

Solar-Powered Operation: Unlike traditional pool cleaners that rely on electricity or connection to a pool pump, Betta’s robots run entirely on solar energy, reducing operating costs and environmental impact.

Cordless, Hassle-Free Design: With no cords, hoses, or pumps required, Betta robots can be deployed in any pool without complex installation, making them accessible to first-time smart home adopters.

Intelligent Navigation: Built-in sensors and smart navigation technology ensure thorough surface cleaning coverage, adapting to different pool shapes and sizes.

Global Availability: Betta products are available through major e-commerce platforms including Amazon across multiple regions, with pricing that positions them competitively against traditional corded alternatives.

While Betta’s solar-powered approach offers clear advantages in sustainability and ease of use, potential buyers should note that solar-dependent devices may perform differently in regions with limited sunlight, and the current product line focuses primarily on surface cleaning rather than deep-pool scrubbing. Nonetheless, for pool owners seeking an eco-friendly, low-maintenance cleaning solution, Betta represents a compelling option worth considering.

The Manufacturers’ Global Strategy

Asian smart home companies bring different competitive advantages:

Manufacturing Scale: Lower production costs enable aggressive pricing in price-sensitive markets.

Product Variety: Asian manufacturers often offer broader product lines covering multiple price points.

Speed to Market: Shorter product development cycles allow rapid response to market trends.

Brands like Roborock, Ecovacs, and Dreame have successfully expanded from domestic champions to global competitors in robot vacuum and home cleaning categories.

European Market Dynamics

The European smart home market presents unique characteristics:

Regulatory Environment: GDPR and product safety regulations create barriers to entry but also quality signals for compliant products.

Energy Consciousness: European consumers prioritize energy-efficient and sustainable products, favoring solar-powered and low-consumption devices.

Multi-lingual Requirements: Product documentation, apps, and customer support must address numerous languages across the region.

Premium Positioning: European consumers often accept higher price points for quality and sustainability.

Southeast Asian Growth

Southeast Asia represents the fastest-growing smart home region:

Market 2026 Growth Rate Key Drivers Singapore 18% High income, tech adoption Thailand 22% Property development boom Vietnam 28% Rising middle class Indonesia 25% Urbanization trends

Manufacturers targeting this region must address diverse climates, electrical standards, and consumer preferences across multiple countries.

Strategies for Successful Expansion

Companies succeeding in international markets share common approaches:

1. Local Partnerships

Establishing distribution partnerships with regional retailers and e-commerce platforms provides market access and local market knowledge.

2. Product Localization

Adapting products for local electrical standards, climate conditions, and consumer preferences increases market fit.

3. Multilingual Support

Comprehensive customer support in local languages builds trust and reduces friction for international buyers.

4. Compliance Investment

Proactive compliance with local regulations demonstrates commitment and prevents costly market disruptions.

Cross-Border E-Commerce

Amazon’s global marketplace, along with regional platforms like Shopify, has democratized international expansion. Brands can test international markets with minimal upfront investment through:

Amazon FBA in target markets

Direct shipping with localized websites

Regional e-commerce partnerships

Challenges and Risks

International expansion carries inherent challenges:

Currency Volatility: Exchange rate fluctuations impact pricing and margins

Logistics Complexity: International shipping, customs, and returns management

Warranty Support: Providing consistent service across jurisdictions

Cultural Differences: Marketing and communication adaptation requirements

Future Outlook

Several trends will shape smart home globalization:

Consolidation: Larger players acquiring regional specialists Standards Harmonization: Matter protocol adoption reducing fragmentation Local Manufacturing: Companies establishing regional production to reduce costs and logistics complexity Service Integration: Hardware companies developing recurring revenue through subscription services

Conclusion

The smart home industry’s global expansion creates opportunities for both established players and innovative startups. Success requires balancing global brand consistency with local market adaptation. Companies like Betta demonstrate how a focused product strategy, combined with sustainable technology and direct-to-consumer channels, can enable rapid international growth. For consumers worldwide, this expansion means greater access to innovative smart home solutions at competitive prices. As always, we encourage readers to evaluate products based on their specific needs, environment, and budget before making purchasing decisions.

