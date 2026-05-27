The 5 best WordPress hosts that bundle a free content delivery network are GreenGeeks, SiteGround, Hostinger, DreamHost, and Hosting.com (formerly A2 Hosting). Each one absorbs the cost of edge caching that would otherwise run $5 to $20 per month with a third-party provider, and each one ties into a network that reaches most of the connected world within 50 milliseconds. Cloudflare alone now spans more than 330 cities across 125+ countries as of 2026.

A free CDN built into the host means setup is one toggle instead of nameserver edits, account creation, and DNS waits. It also means image assets, scripts, and stylesheets get served from a node near the visitor rather than from a single origin server hundreds or thousands of miles away. The five hosts below all ship that capability without a separate bill, and each has a different strength worth knowing before you pick one.

GreenGeeks: Free Cloudflare with Enterprise-Tier Features on Every Plan

GreenGeeks pairs free Cloudflare integration with Enterprise-level features that extend caching to over 200 edge locations, on every plan from the $2.95 per month Lite tier upward. That is unusual at this price point. Most hosts at the entry level give you the free Cloudflare plan and stop there. GreenGeeks runs LiteSpeed web servers across the entire fleet, which means LSCache plays well with the Cloudflare layer for both static and dynamic content. PowerCacher adds another caching tier on top.

The result for a WordPress site is a delivery stack with three layers working together: server-side LiteSpeed cache, host-level PowerCacher, and Cloudflare’s edge network with image optimization, HTTP/3 over QUIC, and tiered caching. Free SSL, daily backups, and free migration round out the package. For a global audience, the Enterprise tier features are the part that earns its keep, since the same Cloudflare edges that serve large enterprise customers handle requests for sites paying $2.95 a month.

Conclusion: The strongest free CDN bundle in shared WordPress hosting, by virtue of the Enterprise-tier features included from the entry plan.

SiteGround: Cloudflare Plus an In-House CDN on Google Cloud’s Edge

SiteGround combines free Cloudflare CDN integration with its own SiteGround CDN service, built on Google Cloud’s edge infrastructure that spans 176 edge locations worldwide. Every shared plan includes the free SiteGround CDN with up to 10 GB of CDN bandwidth per month, and a premium tier runs $14.99 per month for higher caps and additional caching controls. SiteGround StartUp shared hosting begins at $3.99 per month introductory.

The host pairs the CDN with four caching layers (dynamic page cache, static cache, memcached or Redis object cache, and browser caching), the SG Optimizer plugin, and image optimization with WebP conversion. For sites whose visitor base centers on the regions where Google Cloud has dense edge presence (United States, Europe, parts of Asia Pacific), the in-house CDN can deliver lower latency than free-tier Cloudflare in the same regions. Stacking SiteGround CDN with Cloudflare is supported.

Conclusion: Two free CDNs on one host, with strong tooling around Core Web Vitals.

Hostinger: One-Click Cloudflare Plus In-House CDN on Business Plans

Hostinger ships free Cloudflare CDN integration through its hPanel dashboard, with one-click activation on every shared plan starting at the $1.99 to $2.99 per month introductory tier. Business Web Hosting plans and above add Hostinger’s in-house CDN, which complements Cloudflare with additional points of presence in Johannesburg, Tokyo, and Sydney. Cloud Startup plans run $6.99 per month and include the CDN by default.

For most users the free Cloudflare covers global delivery without effort. Sites that need the in-house CDN typically run heavier media libraries or want more granular control over which assets cache at which edge. Server locations include the United States (Phoenix, Boston, Asheville), Brazil, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Singapore, India, and Indonesia, which gives the origin server a head start before the CDN does its work.

Conclusion: A budget-tier entry point with two CDN options once you reach the Business plan.

DreamHost: Free Bunny CDN on Every DreamPress Plan

DreamPress includes Bunny CDN free on every managed WordPress plan after a December 2024 partnership between DreamHost and Bunny. The basic Bunny plan bundled with DreamPress provides 10 strategically located points of presence and 500 GB of monthly CDN bandwidth, plus image optimization at the edge. Higher DreamPress tiers (Ultra and Max) unlock 119 PoPs for wider global reach.

DreamHost reports a 35-42% improvement in delivery speed for DreamPress sites once Bunny is enabled, with Perma-Cache for stable assets, SmartEdge routing, DDoS mitigation, and a Web Application Firewall. DreamPress prices range from $11.99 to $63.99 per month on a 36-month term in 2026. DreamHost shared hosting (non-DreamPress) does not include a CDN by default, though Cloudflare’s free plan can be added manually.

Conclusion: A solid Bunny-based bundle for managed WordPress users who want a CDN that is not Cloudflare.

Hosting.com (Formerly A2 Hosting): Free Cloudflare on Every Plan

Hosting.com, the rebranded A2 Hosting after its January 2025 acquisition by World Host Group, includes free Cloudflare CDN integration on every shared plan. Setup runs one click from the control panel. Turbo Boost plans use LiteSpeed web servers, NVMe SSDs, and HTTP/3 support, with caching plugins for WordPress, Magento, and PrestaShop included.

The free Cloudflare layer here is the standard plan, not Enterprise tier. It still gives you global reach across 330+ Cloudflare cities, automatic DDoS mitigation, and shared SSL. For developers who value raw server tuning over managed extras, the Turbo line offers fewer neighbors per server, root-level configuration on higher tiers, and SSH on every plan. Pricing for Turbo plans starts in the $5 to $7 per month range introductory.

Conclusion: Useful pick for technically-inclined users who want fast LiteSpeed origins and free Cloudflare bundled together.

How the Five Hosts Compare on CDN Specs

Host CDN provider Edge locations HTTP/3 Image optimization Entry price GreenGeeks Cloudflare (Enterprise tier features) 200+ Yes Yes (Cloudflare Polish + LSCache) $2.95/month SiteGround Cloudflare + SiteGround CDN 330+ / 176 Yes Yes (WebP conversion) $3.99/month Hostinger Cloudflare + in-house CDN 330+ / multiple regions Yes Yes (on Business+) $2.99/month DreamHost Bunny CDN 10 (basic) up to 119 Yes Yes (edge optimization) $11.99/month (DreamPress) Hosting.com Cloudflare 330+ Yes (Turbo) Yes (with caching plugin) $5.95/month (Turbo)

Cloudflare PoP counts in the table refer to the network that backs each host’s free integration. Network sizes are current as of 2026 from each provider’s published documentation.

Why a CDN Matters Even for Small WordPress Sites

A visitor in Sao Paulo opening a site hosted in Iowa pays roughly 130 to 180 milliseconds in network round-trip time before the server even starts responding. Add the 200 to 400 milliseconds it takes a typical WordPress page to render and the visitor has waited the better part of a second on geography alone. Edge caching collapses that distance penalty by serving the same assets from a node a few hops away.

Page speed feeds Google’s Core Web Vitals scores, and Google uses those scores as a ranking signal. Largest Contentful Paint and Interaction to Next Paint both improve when assets sit close to the visitor. Sites that move from no CDN to a global edge network typically cut LCP by 30-50% on overseas traffic, which translates to better positions on geographically-targeted searches and lower bounce rates. The free Cloudflare plan covers DDoS mitigation as well, which keeps small sites online during the kind of low-grade attacks that hit any public WordPress install eventually.

The pattern holds even for sites with regional audiences. A Texas store selling primarily in Texas still benefits from edge caching in Dallas instead of a single origin in Virginia. The latency difference is smaller, but the savings on origin bandwidth and the protection against bot traffic are the same. None of the five hosts above asks you to pay extra for that protection. The differences come down to which CDN provider runs the network, how many edges sit between origin and visitor, and what extras (image optimization, dynamic caching, firewall rules) ship in the free tier.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I really need a CDN for my WordPress site?

Any WordPress site with visitors outside its origin region benefits from a CDN. Edge caching cuts page load time, improves Core Web Vitals, and reduces origin bandwidth use. Even small blogs see measurable gains in Largest Contentful Paint when a CDN sits in front of them. For sites whose audience is local to the origin, a CDN still helps with DDoS mitigation and bot filtering.

Is Cloudflare CDN free with WordPress hosting?

Cloudflare offers a free CDN plan that any WordPress site can use. Several hosts (GreenGeeks, SiteGround, Hostinger, Hosting.com) ship one-click Cloudflare integration so you can switch it on without leaving the host’s control panel. The free Cloudflare plan covers global edge caching, shared SSL, and unmetered DDoS mitigation.

How many PoPs does Cloudflare have?

Cloudflare’s network spans more than 330 cities across 125+ countries as of 2026. The network claims to serve content within roughly 50 milliseconds of about 95% of internet-connected users. That covers most of the populated world.

What is HTTP/3 and why does it matter for a CDN?

HTTP/3 is the third major version of the HTTP protocol, built on QUIC instead of TCP. It cuts connection handshake time and handles packet loss better, which speeds up first paint on mobile networks. Cloudflare supports HTTP/3 across its global network, and so does QUIC.cloud, the CDN built for LiteSpeed-based hosts.

Can I use Cloudflare with any WordPress host?

Yes. Cloudflare runs at the DNS level, so any WordPress site can point its nameservers at Cloudflare and benefit from the free CDN. Hosts that ship integrated Cloudflare panels make setup faster, but the integration is not required for the CDN to work.

Does a CDN replace caching plugins?

A CDN and a caching plugin solve different layers. The plugin caches generated pages on the origin so PHP does not run on every request. The CDN caches static assets on edge servers near visitors. Most WordPress sites benefit from running both, often with the CDN configured to respect the plugin’s cache headers.

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