Concur has been the default travel and expense platform for nearly two decades. That is exactly why CFOs are still putting it under review in 2026. Three- and five-year contracts signed in 2021 to 2023 are coming up for renewal, and long implementation memories are still fresh.

A new generation of T&E platforms is now shipping live AI features instead of selling future roadmaps. Iris from Itilite, Egencia AI, and Navan’s booking assistant are in production today. Pricing is moving away from per-booking, per-user, and modification fees toward flat per-trip rates or commission-funded travel for smaller companies.

This article covers 8 platforms that CFOs are putting in front of Concur in 2026, what each one actually replaces, and how to pick based on which Concur module is up for renewal first.

Why CFOs Are Reconsidering Concur in 2026

The case against Concur is not that the product fails. It works. The case is about cost, speed, and how AI gets implemented.

Pricing model. Concur bills per booking, per active user per month, plus modification fees. Concur Expense, Concur Travel, Concur Invoice, Concur Request, and Concur TripLink are priced as separate modules. Modern alternatives charge a flat $10 per trip (Itilite) or zero booking fees for smaller companies funded by supplier commissions (Navan, Brex, Ramp). For a 500-person company doing 4,000 trips a year, the math is hard to ignore. Implementation cost. Concur deployments often run 20% to 50% of first-year cost. Mid-market alternatives go live within a few weeks. AI gap. Concur is closing that gap with the recent Egencia AI integration. Iris from Itilite, Navan AI, and Brex’s AI tools shipped first and earned daily trust from finance teams. Module bloat. A 500-person company does not need five separately priced modules. Renewal timing. Three and five-year Concur contracts signed in 2021 to 2023 hit renewal in 2026. That is the natural year for a bake-off. To be fair. Concur is still the right answer for the largest, most regulated enterprises with deep SAP ERP investment. This article is for CFOs whose org has outgrown the price tag but not the use case.

What to Look for in a Concur Alternative?

CFOs running this review usually have a five-line scorecard. Here it is in table form.

What to check Why it matters for a CFO Total cost over 3 years Per-booking + per-user + implementation = the real Concur number Time to live Weeks vs. months. Drives the ROI start date AI features that work today Natural-language reporting, auto-categorization, anomaly flagging ERP integration NetSuite, Oracle, Workday, SAP, Sage Multi-entity and multi-currency Subsidiaries, FX handling, audit-ready records

Two extra checks for regulated industries: SOC 2 Type II and data residency. Some modern T&E platforms still skip data residency in the EU and India. Concur does not.

8 Modern Concur Alternatives: Quick Comparison

# Platform Pricing Replaces Standout 1 Itilite $10/trip; $6/user/mo expense Concur Travel + Expense In-house TMC, Iris AI, sub-30s human support 2 Navan Free Business plan up to 200 employees; expense $15/user/mo above 5 users; custom enterprise Concur Travel + Expense AI booking assistant, free travel for smaller companies 3 Perk Starter free + 5%; Premium $99/mo + 3%; Pro $299/mo + 3% Concur Travel FlexiPerk cancel-refund 4 Brex Card free; Premium software $12/user/mo Concur Expense + Invoice Card + banking + travel 5 Ramp Free with Ramp account; Plus $15/user/mo Concur Expense + Invoice Card + travel + bill pay 6 Emburse Custom (contact sales) Concur Expense Enterprise + Professional split 7 Rydoo From $7/user/mo; custom for enterprise Concur Expense Smart Audit, 95%+ OCR 8 Spotnana Custom (contact sales) Concur Travel API-first travel infrastructure

Itilite is a corporate travel and expense platform with built-in TMC support. It bundles travel, expense, and corporate cards under a single account, so the booking tool and the agent network live in the same product. Concur, by contrast, depends on a separate TMC for end-to-end service. That adds a second vendor and a second contract.

The product is built for US companies with 200 to 10,000 employees. Setup carries no fee, and most teams go live within a few weeks.

Where it beats Concur:

Per-trip pricing at $10, or $7 with a pre-funded wallet. Concur stacks per-booking, per-user, and modification fees.

Live human agents respond in under 30 seconds on chat and 60 seconds on phone. No queue.

Iris is an AI travel analyst that answers spend, policy, and savings questions in plain English. Mastermind benchmarks the program against companies with similar travel patterns.

ITILITE Cards earn up to 2.5% cashback per swipe and bring the card layer Concur does not offer natively.

In-house TMC removes the second-vendor problem that Concur deployments carry by default.

Where Concur still has the edge:

Deeper SAP ERP fit for orgs running SAP S/4HANA across finance.

Broader module set. Concur Invoice and Concur Request handle AP and purchase requisitions Itilite does not match as separate modules.

Larger third-party app marketplace for niche compliance and reporting tools.

Best for: CFOs at 200 to 10,000 employee US companies running a Concur renewal in 2026 who want one vendor for travel, expense, and cards.

Pricing: $10 per trip travel; $6 per user per month expense (annual). No setup fee.

2. Navan

Navan is an AI-driven T&E platform with a corporate card layer. It is the most-named direct Concur challenger in mid-market deals.

Where it beats Concur:

Free Business plan covers small companies (up to 200 employees) with no booking fees on travel and expense free for the first 5 active users.

AI booking assistant has been live since 2024. Navan Connect handles hotel and event coordination on top of booking.

Faster implementation than Concur for mid-market deployments.

Where Concur still has the edge:

The free plan does not extend to enterprise. Above 200 to 300 employees, Navan moves to custom pricing with platform fees and per-booking charges, often in the $10 to $25 per user per month range. Real-world quotes for around 500 users land in the $85,000 to $105,000 per year band, so the “free” headline does not carry into enterprise contracts.

Multi-entity hierarchy depth at Fortune 500 scale.

Stronger SAP ERP fit for SAP-anchored finance stacks.

Best for: Mid-market CFOs (50 to 200 employees) consolidating travel and expense on a modern stack and willing to negotiate custom enterprise terms as headcount grows.

Pricing: Free Business plan for up to 200 employees. Navan Expense free for the first 5 active users, then $15 per user per month. Custom pricing for enterprise, typically $10 to $25 per user per month plus platform and booking fees.

3. Perk (formerly TravelPerk)

Perk rebranded from TravelPerk in November 2025. The product is AI-native business travel built for organizations whose plans change weekly.

Where it beats Concur:

FlexiPerk lets a traveler cancel any flight, hotel, car, or train and recover 80% of the cost. It adds a small fee to the trip and is available on Premium and above.

24/7 customer support on every plan, including the Starter tier.

A booking flow that finance teams pick up faster than Concur Travel.

Where Concur still has the edge:

Concur Invoice and Concur Request fill out the rest of the spend stack. Perk is travel-led only.

Multi-entity controls run deeper in Concur for global enterprises.

Best for: CFOs at travel-heavy organizations where flexibility and 24/7 support matter more than full-stack T&E and AP coverage.

Pricing: Starter is free with a 5% per-booking fee (min $2, max $30). Premium is $99 per month plus 3% per booking. Pro is $299 per month plus 3% per booking.

4. Brex

Brex is a card-first finance platform popular with venture-backed and growth-stage companies. The Brex Card sits next to business banking, travel, and bill pay in one product.

Where it beats Concur:

Cards, travel, bill pay, and banking on one account. Concur prices these as separate modules.

4x points on Brex Travel and no foreign transaction fees on the card.

$6 million FDIC coverage across the Brex Vault for treasury balances.

Where Concur still has the edge:

Concur Expense works without lock-in to a specific card. Brex requires the Brex Card relationship.

More mature controls for highly regulated industries like financial services and healthcare.

Best for: CFOs at venture-backed and growth-stage companies (50 to 1,000 employees) replacing Concur Expense and Concur Invoice.

Pricing: Brex Card is free. Software tiers: Essentials free, Premium $12 per user per month. Enterprise pricing on request.

5. Ramp

Ramp is a spend platform with cards, travel, expense, and AP on one account. The free tier covers most of what a mid-market CFO needs.

Where it beats Concur:

Free tier with cards, T&E, AP automation, and accounting integrations.

Ramp Plus at $15 per user per month adds procurement and global payments.

AI auto-categorization that matches receipts to card swipes without manual tagging.

Where Concur still has the edge:

International coverage and multi-entity FX handling.

ERP integration depth on SAP and Oracle stacks.

Best for: US-centric mid-market CFOs replacing Concur Expense and Concur Invoice on a card-first model.

Pricing: Free with a Ramp account. Ramp Plus $15 per user per month. 3% foreign currency conversion fee. Standard ACH bill pay $0.59 per transaction (effective June 2026).

6. Emburse

Emburse runs two products. Emburse Enterprise (formerly Chrome River) targets large orgs. Emburse Professional (formerly Certify) targets mid-market. Both replace Concur Expense.

Where it beats Concur:

Two product lines fit different sizes. Concur runs one expense module bent to fit both.

Strong audit and policy controls. Emburse Cards add policy-backed limits.

Enterprise Wallet handles per-diem and meal allowance flows cleanly.

Where Concur still has the edge:

Tighter SAP ERP fit.

Concur Travel completes the T&E suite. Emburse pairs with third-party travel.

Best for: CFOs at orgs already on Chrome River or Certify legacy weighing the Emburse rebrand against Concur on renewal.

Pricing: Custom. Contact sales.

7. Rydoo

Rydoo is a modern expense platform with strong OCR and AI policy enforcement. European roots, growing US mid-market traction.

Where it beats Concur:

95%+ OCR accuracy on receipt capture out of the box.

Smart Audit AI flags anomalies and policy violations in real time. It also detects altered or AI-generated receipts.

Cleaner mobile UX. Submit, approve, and reconcile from a phone.

Where Concur still has the edge:

Travel side is much lighter. No native cards.

Limited US presence for the largest enterprises that need on-the-ground account teams.

Best for: Mid-market CFOs running expense-heavy operations, especially with European entities.

Pricing: From $7 per user per month for smaller plans. Custom pricing on enterprise. Contact sales.

8. Spotnana

Spotnana is API-first travel infrastructure. It powers Brex Travel and several other modern stacks, and sells direct to large enterprises that want to keep their existing card and expense tools.

Where it beats Concur:

Modern architecture with real-time inventory.

White-label flexibility for enterprises that want a custom-branded travel experience.

Native NDC support across major airlines.

Where Concur still has the edge:

Spotnana is travel-only. Concur covers Expense, Invoice, Request, and TripLink.

Concur has more mature data residency for global compliance.

Best for: Enterprise CFOs replacing only Concur Travel while keeping Concur Expense and Concur Invoice in place.

Pricing: Custom. Contact sales.

How to Choose by Concur Module

The right alternative depends on which Concur module is up for renewal first.

Replacing Concur Travel only: Itilite, Navan, Perk, or Spotnana. Itilite and Navan add expense and cards on top. Perk leads on flexibility. Spotnana is an infrastructure-only play.

Replacing Concur Expense: Itilite, Navan, Brex, Ramp, Emburse, or Rydoo. Card-first if you want to consolidate. Expense-first (Emburse, Rydoo) if your card relationship is fixed.

Replacing Concur Invoice or Request: Brex or Ramp for native AP and bill pay. Emburse Enterprise for the largest orgs.

Replacing all three: Itilite or Navan for mid-market. For Fortune 500 scale, Concur is still hard to dislodge in one move. Phase it.

Three Steps for the Renewal Review

Pull the last 12 months of Concur invoices. Add per-booking, per-user, and modification fees together. That is your real number. Pick three platforms from this list, scoped to the modules you are actually replacing. Run a 30-day pilot on a small business unit. Time to live and adoption rate tell you more than any demo.

For reference, a 2026 contract should look closer to Itilite’s $10 per trip flat than to Concur’s stacked fees.

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