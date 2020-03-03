Six Business Benefits For Client Entertainment

When you have people over to your home, you will want to make sure you do something fun and memorable, so you are welcoming to your guests. It’s no different in business: whether you’re hosting a new client or your home to some colleagues from another office for a couple of weeks, you want to make a good impression.

This can make or break your relationship with your client or colleague, so it needs to be the best you can make it. Is it worth putting in all that effort, though? There are many positives for making sure your visitors have a good time when in your organization’s company – here are some of those reasons.

You make an excellent first impression

Entertaining at an event is more than showing your client a good time. This allows you to show your commitment to them and how you can both deliver and impress. Business relationships are based on personal ones so, if you’re meeting someone for the first time, then you can provide a more informal setting that makes it easier to know these people on a personal level.

You can maintain relationships

Your business can’t be complacent when it comes to relationships in a competitive industry – a good relationship with a client will wither if you don’t maintain it. So, while a proposal may attract a client, your link with them will be a significant advantage with retention. Entertaining a client will show your continued commitment to them and their status in your business.

Create a more informal setting

It can be good to get out of the office and away from the pressures of work – and such events can mean you get current or prospective clients into a relaxed setting. You can then be free to focus on your relationships. All clients are human and will be influenced by personal connections and being trustworthy and understanding can make these relationships vital.

Educate staff and clients

Team-building activities can focus on challenges that could then translate into your office setting – but you should also include staff training that’s specific to your brand. If you have a new service or product, you’re about to make available, for example, then you can organize an event that will educate staff – and clients – on these new features.

Show gratitude

This can give you the chance to say thank you for what you’ve achieved – for your clients, partners, and your team. You could celebrate your accomplishments, and maybe even give out awards to top performers and your favorite clients. Another thing you could consider is to offer items such as concert tickets – you could buy these from sites such as Ticket Sales, for instance.

Be viewed as a thought leader

This is someone who is an expert in their field. A client will prefer to work with experts because of their proven track record – and forward-thinking. Events will boost your status as a thought leader, even if you’re not personally an expert, as you can bring together the best in the industry.