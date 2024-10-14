The 2024 EFMD Executive Development Conference, hosted by London Business School (LBS), spotlighted the future of business education, with a focus on learning in 2035. Held at LBS’s Regent’s Park campus, the event gathered 120 professionals from 23 countries, including representatives from global business schools, corporations, and alternative learning providers. The theme “Learning 2035” encouraged attendees to envision thriving businesses in the future and create roadmaps to achieve those goals.

Key highlights included visits to London-based organizations like the Royal College of Arts and ZSL London Zoo, where participants explored real-world learning needs. Award-winning case studies were also presented, including LBS’s partnership with ADQ, which earned a 2024 EFMD Excellence in Practice Silver Award. Speakers such as LBS Professors Michael G Jacobides, futurist Tracey Follows, and Financial Times Global Education Editor Andrew Jack, provoked discussions on how business education must evolve amid significant global changes.

The event concluded with the presentation of the EFMD Excellence in Practice Award at the UK Parliament’s House of Commons.

