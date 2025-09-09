The release of GPT-5, which was anticipated to herald a significant new development in artificial intelligence, turned out to be much more chaotic than projected. Even Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, felt compelled to admit that the company “totally screwed up some things on the rollout.”

Technical problems, mixed user feedback, and inflated expectations have tripped up GPT-5 in its attempt to establish itself as a bold new step and potentially the definitive achievement in large language models. Altman is already talking up the next generation — GPT-6, which he claims will be a better model and more aligned with what users actually want.

Launch Problems: Altman’s Candid Assessment

The rollout of GPT-5 was not seamless from the very start. According to Altman, one of the major issues is managing the “autoswitcher,” the system that selects the best model to respond to a request. GPT-5 was more problematic than successful, giving the impression of being unable to provide coherent answers.

OpenAI reinstated GPT-4o for subscribers — an acknowledgment that some part of the community still preferred the older model — to address user frustration caused by technical issues. It is unusual in this industry to admit weakness. Sam Altman, however, explained that the team had mismanaged communication and expectations.

GPT-5: Powerful but Not Revolutionary

Despite these deficiencies, GPT-5 is not without merit. Based on expert feedback and OpenAI’s own statements, the model has advanced in certain respects, making it better than its predecessor in some areas:

Coding: Improved ability to generate and debug code (further supporting the adoption of autonomous AI agents)

Improved ability to generate and debug code (further supporting the adoption of autonomous AI agents) Writing: Better structured, more accurate, and contextually aware content

Better structured, more accurate, and contextually aware content Health and expertise: Increased reliability

However, GPT-5 has not crossed the threshold of artificial general intelligence (AGI). It remains an advanced assistance tool, without the capacity for autonomous learning or long-term reasoning. For Altman, this next step remains out of reach, although he feels the new model gets OpenAI a little closer to that ambition.

Users Frustrated by Robotic Tone

One of the main complaints about GPT-5 is that it isn’t very warm. Several users said that it feels quite robotic, rigid, and dehumanized. Some are going so far as to say that it seems like an emotionless corporate tool.

By contrast, GPT-4o was deemed to be more fluid, more empathetic, and more pleasant to use on a daily basis.

This perceived loss of user-friendliness has damaged the reputation of GPT-5. To make up for this shortcoming, OpenAI has promised to develop two features for future incarnations of the GPT program:

Personalized response preferences: GPT-6 could adapt to whether users prefer brief answers or detailed explanations

GPT-6 could adapt to whether users prefer brief answers or detailed explanations Consistent communication style: Maintaining tone consistency across conversations and recurring tasks

Additionally, Sam Altman confesses to feeling a certain anxiety when confronting his model’s speed and power, and says it “scares” him. “Maybe it’s great, maybe it’s bad, but what have we done?” he said.

These comments bring to mind the ethical predicaments associated with artificial intelligence. Altman emphasizes the necessity of maintaining control. He dismisses the notion of creating sexual chatbots or other similarly exploitative programs. Instead, he wants to focus on more ethical and social applications.

GPT-6 May Deliver What GPT-5 Promised

Moving forward, OpenAI is now placing its bets on GPT-6, which should mark a real difference. Altman now promises a “friendlier” AI, which not only gets the meaning of words but also understands the emotional context of conversations. The idea is to create a model which is both efficient and warm, reconciling effectiveness and empathy.

While Altman seems confident, many observers are cautious. Some experts warn of a possible AI bubble — one inflated by massive investment and excessive unrealistic expectations. In response to such uncertainty, some investors are shifting focus to more stable opportunities, including high dividend stocks, as a hedge against volatility in the tech sector.

Therefore, OpenAI’s challenge will be twofold: to hold on to its technological lead against increasingly strong competition from Claude, DeepMind, and xAI and to meet the steadily rising demand for an AI that is not only incredibly smart but also deeply human.

GPT-5 serves as an excellent example of the tortuous pathway leading to general artificial intelligence. It is powerful yet underwhelming for many people.

Sam Altman tries to restore confidence and set a new course for the future with GPT-6 by publicly acknowledging the company’s mistakes. More than just a language model, this version aims to become an integrated, intelligent, and empathetic AI that knows you and your social world.

Whether this promise will be kept remains uncertain, and it could become another example of ambitious announcements outpacing actual results.