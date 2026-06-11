Only 27% of organisations have achieved full-stack observability, according to a report covered by The New Stack. The other 73% have multiple tools and still cannot answer the one question that matters during an incident: where exactly did things break, and why?

The problem is not always the software. Many organisations have cited lack of knowledge among their teams as the biggest challenge to gaining observability into cloud-native environments. Teams are investing in full stack observability tools. The investment is not translating into outcomes. And in almost every case, the gap is not a tool selection problem – it is a process problem.

Why Full Stack Observability Tools Underperform

The most common observability failure pattern looks like this: an engineering team selects a platform, instruments a portion of the stack, connects some dashboards and then waits for the tool to surface insights. When an incident happens, the data is there, but it is scattered, noisy and not fast enough to guide a decision.

Traditional observability tools highlight symptoms of poor architecture – slow transactions or cascading failures – rather than the underlying structural issues. They show the “what” and the “when” but rarely the “why.”

The New Stack’s reporting on observability adoption identified tool sprawl and siloed data as the leading reason most organisations fall short – with 29% of survey participants citing too many monitoring tools as a primary obstacle. Each tool captures a slice: one for infrastructure metrics, another for application performance, another for logs. None of them speak to each other. The result is context switching during incidents instead of correlation.

Three structural process failures cause most of this:

No defined outcomes before deployment : Teams deploy full stack observability tools without setting specific MTTR targets, SLO thresholds or incident resolution goals. Without those anchors, there is no way to know if the tools are working.

Incomplete instrumentation : Observability requires logs, metrics and traces across every layer. Partial instrumentation – covering application performance but not infrastructure, or metrics but not traces – creates blind spots that only surface during the worst possible moment.

Alert logic not tied to business impact : Raw metric alerts generate noise. Meaningful alerts are designed around business outcomes: customer-facing latency, revenue-impacting error rates and SLO breaches.

The Process Framework That Makes Full Stack Observability Tools Work

Getting full stack observability tools to deliver on their promise requires a structured process before, during and after deployment. The six steps below represent the framework that separates implementations that work from those that generate dashboards nobody acts on.

The process matters at every stage starting with what the organisation is trying to achieve, not which platform to purchase.

Define Outcomes

Before selecting or configuring any tool, define the specific outcomes the observability programme is meant to deliver: a target MTTR, a set of SLO thresholds or an incident response time goal. These become the success criteria against which tool performance is measured.

Unify Data

Consolidate logs, metrics and traces into a single pipeline. Siloed collection – different agents feeding different platforms – is the root cause of the fragmentation that makes incident investigation slow. OpenTelemetry, now the industry standard for vendor-neutral instrumentation, provides the common collection layer that makes this unification achievable without lock-in.

Map Dependencies

Before instrumenting anything, document how services, infrastructure components and third-party APIs interact. Observability without a dependency map is like a fire alarm without a floor plan — the alert fires, but no one knows where to go.

Instrument Correctly

Apply OpenTelemetry standards across every layer of the stack: applications, infrastructure, user experience and external integrations. Partial instrumentation is the single most common reason full stack observability tools surface incomplete data during incidents.

Build Alert Logic

Design alerts tied to business impact, not raw metric thresholds. An alert that fires when CPU usage exceeds 80% tells an engineer something. An alert that fires when checkout page latency exceeds 1.5 seconds tells the business something. The latter drives faster, more informed incident response.

Iterate Continuously

Observability is not a deployment – it is a practice. As the environment evolves, coverage gaps emerge, alert thresholds drift and dashboards become stale. Build a regular review cadence into the programme from day one.

Choosing the right tools is part of this process. For a detailed breakdown of the leading platforms available today, CyberNX’s guide to the Top 7 Full Stack Observability Tools in 2026 covers the key options across open-source, commercial and hybrid deployment models.

What Good Observability Actually Looks Like

When the process is right, the tools deliver measurably different results. Organisations with automated full-stack observability achieve consistently faster MTTR — often measured in single-digit minutes for common failure scenarios — without introducing operational risk.

That outcome is the result of unified data pipelines, complete instrumentation and alert logic designed around business impact. The tool enables it. The process makes it repeatable.

Conclusion

Full stack observability tools do not fail because the software is inadequate. They fail because the process around them is incomplete — no defined outcomes, partial instrumentation, siloed data and alert logic that generates noise instead of insight.

The fix to this problem is a structured approach that starts with what the organisation needs to know, builds the data foundation to answer those questions and iterates as the environment changes.

CyberNX’s full stack observability solutions help organisations design and implement observability programmes that unify logs, metrics, traces and user experience insights — enabling faster incident detection, meaningful alerting and the operational visibility that modern infrastructure demands. If your organisation has invested in full stack observability tools but is not seeing the outcomes those tools promised, connect with our observability experts today.