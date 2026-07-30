A growing number of executives are discovering, usually by accident, that when a customer asks ChatGPT, Perplexity or Gemini to recommend a company in their category, their own brand doesn’t appear. Competitors do. Sometimes smaller, less established ones. The business hasn’t done anything wrong in the traditional sense. It has simply not been built for the way a new generation of buyers is starting to search, and it’s the kind of gap that rarely shows up in conventional reporting until a Search Studio SEO agency or similar specialist goes looking for it.

This is not, strictly speaking, a marketing problem, though it currently lives entirely inside marketing departments. It is closer to a structural question about how a company is represented in systems that increasingly mediate purchasing decisions, one that most boards have not yet been asked to consider.

A New Layer of Discovery, With No Owner

For two decades, search visibility meant ranking on Google. Marketing teams understood this well, and most large organisations built entire functions around it. AI answer engines have introduced a second, parallel layer of discovery that works differently: instead of returning ten links for a person to evaluate, the system reads across many sources and delivers a synthesised answer, often naming only a handful of brands.

The mechanics matter less than the consequence. A company can rank first on Google for its category and still be entirely absent from the answer an AI engine gives to the same underlying question, because the two systems draw on different signals, weight authority differently and are, at present, largely unaudited by the businesses they describe.

Few organisations have assigned clear ownership of this. It sits somewhere between marketing, digital and IT, close enough to each that none of them are pursuing it with urgency. That absence of ownership is itself the risk, not the technology.

Why This Belongs on the Board’s Agenda

Executive teams have, in the past decade, learned to treat several previously technical concerns as governance matters: cybersecurity, data privacy, algorithmic bias in hiring. Each followed a similar pattern. What began as an operational detail managed several layers below the board became, once the business impact became clear, a standing item on the agenda.

AI search visibility is following the same trajectory, for a similar reason. It is not simply that a company might miss out on some traffic. It is that a growing share of B2B and B2C purchasing research is now happening inside a conversation with an AI system, and the company has no visibility into what that system is telling prospective customers, correctly or otherwise. A board that would ask hard questions about a cybersecurity audit or a data breach has, in most cases, never asked whether anyone has checked what ChatGPT says about the business.

This is a governance gap, not a competence gap. The people capable of investigating it exist inside most organisations. Nobody has asked them to.

What “Visibility” Actually Requires

Getting recommended by an AI engine is not the same exercise as ranking on Google, and treating it as an extension of existing SEO work understates what is involved.

It requires, first, that AI crawlers can actually access a company’s content, which is not guaranteed. A security policy, a bot-blocking rule added after a scraping incident, or a CDN configuration can quietly block the very systems that would otherwise cite the business, with no warning and no drop in conventional traffic to signal the problem.

It requires, second, that the company’s own content is structured in a form these systems can extract and cite confidently, direct, well-organised, unambiguous, rather than written primarily to satisfy a search algorithm’s older preferences.

And it requires, third, an honest audit of where these systems currently get their information about the business at all. In many categories, the sources an AI engine trusts are third-party comparison sites, review platforms and industry publications rather than the company’s own site. Influence, in this environment, often runs through being named favourably on pages the business does not control, which is a different discipline to traditional content marketing.

None of this is exotic. It is closer to a specialised subset of technical SEO, applied to a newer set of systems. But it does require someone with the expertise to look for it, because the failure mode is silent. Nothing breaks. No alert fires. The business simply stops appearing in a growing share of the conversations that decide who gets considered.

The Cost of Waiting

The instinct in many organisations will be to wait until the picture is clearer, in the same way some companies waited on cybersecurity until a breach forced the issue. That instinct is understandable and, in this case, expensive, because the sources AI engines cite tend to be built over months, not days. A business that starts now is positioning itself to be cited by the time the shift becomes impossible to ignore. A business that waits is choosing to compete for recognition later, on ground competitors will already occupy.

This risk isn’t confined to consumer-facing brands. Manufacturing businesses sourcing components, evaluating suppliers or comparing industrial equipment increasingly start that research the same way, by asking an AI system rather than searching a directory. A manufacturer with no visibility into what these systems say about its capability is invisible at exactly the point a buyer is forming a shortlist.

There is also a slower, less visible cost. Talent, capital and partnership decisions are shaped by reputation and discoverability just as much as customer purchasing is. A leadership team that has never checked what an AI system says about their company when asked directly is operating with a gap in market intelligence that would be considered unacceptable in almost any other domain.

A Reasonable Starting Point

None of this requires an overhaul. It requires a short, deliberate audit: ask the major AI engines what they say about the business and its category, check whether crawler access is genuinely open, and identify which third-party sources currently shape the answer. That exercise, done properly, tends to surface the gap quickly, and it is the kind of technical, cross-disciplinary work worth commissioning before deciding what, if anything, to do about it.

The boards that ask this question early will not necessarily out-market their competitors. They will simply know something their competitors don’t yet know about themselves, which, in a discovery layer this new, may turn out to be the more valuable position to hold.