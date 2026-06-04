Salon software pricing is designed to be hard to compare. One platform charges a tidy monthly subscription, another takes a commission on bookings, a third is ‘free’ until you try to do anything useful. Each presents its model as the obvious bargain. The only way to know what you are actually paying is to ignore the headline and model the all-in cost for your specific business. Most owners never do, and quietly overpay for years.

Let us pull apart the common pricing models so you can see where the money really goes.

The flat subscription model

The classic approach: a fixed monthly fee, often per location, sometimes per user. The appeal is predictability, you know the number. The trap is that the number grows. Add a stylist and you may pay more. Want SMS reminders, a website, advanced reporting? Frequently those are paid add-ons stacked on top. By the time you have the features you actually need, the tidy monthly fee has roughly doubled, and you are paying it whether you had a busy month or a dead one.

Subscriptions suit established salons with steady, high volume, where the fixed cost is comfortably absorbed. They punish seasonal businesses and anyone going through a quiet stretch, because the bill arrives regardless of revenue.

The commission / marketplace model

Here the platform takes a percentage of bookings, especially new clients it claims to have sent you. It feels painless because there is no upfront bill. The problem is that you can end up paying commission on clients who are really your own regulars rebooking through the app, and the percentage compounds as you grow. A model that costs little when you are small can become your single largest software expense once you are busy, precisely when you can least afford to be giving away a slice of every ticket.

The free-to-use model with an optional booking fee

A newer approach flips the logic: the software is genuinely free for the salon, funded instead by a small fee applied only to online bookings, which the salon can choose to pass on to the client at checkout or absorb. There is no subscription, no per-user charge, and no charge at all on your manual bookings. Your cost scales with online booking volume rather than with your team size or the calendar’s quiet weeks.

This is the structure behind timetailor.com salon software, where manual bookings and unlimited staff cost nothing, and the only fee is a percentage on online appointments that clients can cover at checkout. For an owner watching fixed costs, the attraction is obvious: you are not paying to exist, only a small amount when the system actively brings in an online booking.

Subscription: predictable, but rises with users and add-ons

Commission: no upfront cost, but a growing cut of every booking

Free-to-use + booking fee: no fixed cost, fee only on online bookings

Watch for hidden extras: SMS, website, hardware, per-user charges

Do not forget the hardware line

Pricing pages love to leave hardware out of the headline. A dedicated card terminal or a proprietary POS device can add a meaningful one-off or ongoing cost, plus the hassle of maintaining it. Platforms that turn the phone or tablet you already own into a card reader and point of sale remove that line entirely. When you compare options, add the cost of any required hardware to the software cost, because the ‘cheaper’ subscription that demands a £200 terminal is not actually cheaper.

Compare like an accountant, not a shopper

Before committing, build a simple twelve-month projection for each option at the size you expect to be, not the size you are today. Include the subscription or commission, every add-on you will realistically use, SMS costs, and any hardware. Looking at independent breakdowns of fresha alternatives and similar platforms side by side makes these buried costs visible, particularly around what is genuinely included versus what is sold as an extra once you are committed.

The cheapest option is the one that fits your shape

There is no universally cheapest model, only the cheapest model for your business shape. High, steady volume can make a subscription efficient. Low fixed costs and growing online bookings often make a free-to-use model dramatically cheaper. The mistake is choosing on the headline number or the absence of an upfront bill, rather than on the total you will actually hand over across a year. Run the maths once, properly, and you may find you have been paying a premium for the privilege of not having done it sooner.