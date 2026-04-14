A crowded market that behaves like a monoculture



From the outside, SaaS looks fiercely competitive. Thousands of companies operate across overlapping categories, each claiming unique value, each backed by increasingly sophisticated tooling and capital.

Yet when investors and buyers evaluate products closely, a different pattern emerges. Many offerings look and behave in remarkably similar ways. Positioning converges, pricing models align, and product experiences follow familiar templates. The market appears crowded, but the underlying thinking is often uniform.

Rupon Anandanadarajah argues that this is not true competition. It is convergence at scale.

Rupon Anandanadarajah has worked with SaaS businesses across growth stages and sectors, and the pattern is consistent. Teams are not struggling to execute. They are struggling to differentiate in ways that matter commercially. The problem is not capability. It is sameness.

The institutionalisation of the SaaS playbook



Over the past decade, SaaS has professionalised rapidly. Playbooks for growth, pricing, onboarding, and retention are widely documented and taught. Product-led growth, freemium entry points, lifecycle messaging, and activation benchmarks have become standard practice.

These frameworks have delivered results. That is precisely why they have been adopted so broadly.

However, Rupon Anandanadarajah highlights a second-order effect. As these practices spread, they reduce variance between companies. Teams optimise against the same benchmarks, design similar user journeys, and define success through comparable metrics.

In this environment, it becomes increasingly difficult to create meaningful separation. Improvements are incremental rather than structural. Competitors can replicate changes quickly because they operate from the same underlying assumptions.

Why sameness becomes a commercial risk



At early stages, convergence is not always a problem. It can validate demand and accelerate adoption. Over time, however, it introduces commercial pressure.

When products are difficult to distinguish, buying decisions shift away from product quality and toward other factors. Pricing becomes more sensitive. Sales cycles become longer. Brand and distribution carry more weight than product design.

Rupon Anandanadarajah notes that this dynamic can erode margins and reduce strategic flexibility. Companies find themselves competing for the same customers with similar offers, often relying on discounts or expanded scope to close deals.

More importantly, it limits long-term defensibility. If differentiation is shallow, it can be copied. If it can be copied, it does not sustain advantage.

Where real differentiation is created



The assumption that differentiation comes primarily from features or interface design is deeply embedded in SaaS thinking. In practice, the most meaningful differentiation is often upstream of the product itself.

Rupon Anandanadarajah points to three areas where companies create real separation.

The first is problem framing. Companies that define the problem differently tend to build fundamentally different solutions. This often leads to products that address underlying constraints rather than surface symptoms.

The second is prioritisation logic. What a company chooses not to build is often more important than what it does. Clear prioritisation creates coherence, which users experience as clarity and reliability.

The third is outcome definition. Companies that align their product tightly with measurable business outcomes are easier to buy and harder to replace.

These forms of differentiation are less visible in marketing materials, but they are far more difficult for competitors to replicate.

The role of organisational incentives



One reason convergence persists is that it is reinforced by incentives. Investors favour familiar models. Hiring pipelines reward experience with established frameworks. Internal stakeholders are more comfortable backing decisions that resemble known successes.

Rupon Anandanadarajah observes that deviation from the norm often requires stronger justification, even when the norm is poorly suited to the company’s context. This creates a bias toward imitation.

Over time, companies optimise for acceptability rather than originality. Decisions are validated against precedent rather than effectiveness.

Rethinking how SaaS companies compete



If most companies are operating from similar playbooks, then competing within those constraints offers limited upside. Rupon Anandanadarajah suggests that the more productive question is not how to execute better within the model, but whether the model itself is appropriate.

This requires a shift in perspective. Instead of asking how to improve conversion rates or increase activation within a standard funnel, teams can ask whether the funnel reflects how customers actually buy and adopt.

Instead of benchmarking against competitors, they can examine where competitors are collectively underperforming.

This approach is less predictable. It introduces risk. However, it also creates the possibility of genuine separation.

A market that rewards clarity



As SaaS markets mature, buyers become more selective. They are less interested in incremental improvements and more interested in clear, defensible value.

Rupon Anandanadarajah believes this shift will favour companies that are willing to move away from inherited assumptions. Products that feel distinct, not just in branding but in structure and intent, are easier to understand and justify.

In contrast, companies that remain within the boundaries of existing playbooks may continue to operate, but will find it harder to achieve meaningful advantage.

Closing perspective



SaaS is not short of capital, talent, or tooling. What it lacks in many areas is differentiated thinking.

Rupon Anandanadarajah’s view is that the next generation of category leaders will not emerge from incremental optimisation of existing models. They will emerge from companies that are willing to redefine how problems are understood and solved.

In a market full of similar products, the ability to think differently becomes a commercial advantage in its own right.