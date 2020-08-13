Reuters Events Whitepaper – Tax Credit Investments are ESG Investments

Featuring exclusive insights from Federated Hermes, BNP Paribas, Foss and Company, Patagonia, Wilmington Trust and Hunton Andrews Kurth!



Examining the major underutilized strategy, tax credit investments, that enables companies and investors to significantly boost their ESG performance and mitigate ESG related risks.

By repurposing and redirecting a company’s estimated tax payments into qualified tax advantaged investments, companies and investors can achieve triple bottom line results and fulfil their ESG commitments.

Access the whitepaper here

Featuring Exclusive Comment and Analysis from:

Leon Kamhi, Head of Responsibility, International , Federated Hermes

Steve Norcini, Senior Equity Portfolio Manager, Wilmington Trust

David Lowman, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

David Wood, Director of the Initiative for Responsible Investment, Harvard University

Phil Graves, Vice President, Corporate Development & Managing Director, Tin Shed Ventures, Patagonia

Mike Minihan, Tax Expert, Managing Partner, BX3

Institutional investors and corporates inject over $25 billion per year into the allocated tax credit market. While the amount is significant, it also suggests there are billions of dollars of tax capacity available that could be deployed for ESG impact in addition to financial performance.

Practical guidance to deliver ESG alignment and financial returns:

How to strategically utilise your tax liability to advance worthy, sustainable and socially beneficial projects; and generate financial returns.

Unlock primary and secondary ESG benefits for shareholders and stakeholders

Identify tax credit opportunities that you can utilize now

Access the whitepaper here

“Tax credit investments are really about taking responsibility and being intentional with your tax dollars. Instead of wiring estimated tax payments into The General Fund, corporate taxpayers can direct their dollars to worthy projects that match their sustainability goals.” Alex Tiller, Managing Director of Foss & Company’s Sustainability Practice

This whitepaper was created by Reuters Events and Foss and Co.

For more information about Reuters Events ESG Investment Projects, contact [email protected]