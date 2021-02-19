Reuters Events launches a new and revamped Global Responsible Business Week 2021

For the first time in its 20-year history the Responsible Busines will become a Global virtual broadcast, convening CEOs, Government representatives and Investors across three different time zones on June 1-3.

The current global system is on the brink of collapse, and business has a vital role in leading the transforming the relationship between business, society and the environment. Global challenges must be tackled collectively with global solutions, that can be adapted to local resources and capabilities. Leading to a new sustainable future requires businesses to re-thinking parts, if not all, of their business. There’s a need for new definitive actions, new ways of collaborating and open innovation among all stakeholders.

This June Reuters Events Responsible Business 2021 for the first-time in its 20-year history will become a global virtual event and convene 5,000+ CEOs, Policymakers, Chief Sustainability Officers, NGOs and Investors who are driving change worldwide.

Drawing on Reuters Events global reach, voices from across the world the Responsible Business week will share strategies and solutions on how business can innovate, invest, and collaborate to lead the sustainability transition. All discussions will be built around HOW business can take action now to accelerate the global transition.

2021 is set to be a critical year with the UN’s CBD COP 15 and COP26 creating two landmark dates. Join Reuters Events Responsible Business 2021 in June as and be part of the online broadcasts across three different time zones – Asia Pacific, EMEA and the Americas.

Innovators and experts driving the clean, inclusive future already confirmed to speak include:

Roberto Marques, CEO, Natura Group

Emma Howard, Chair, Environment Agency UK

Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, European Commission

Pierre Gramegna, Minister of Finance, Luxembourg

Andy Poppink, Markets CEO, EMEA, JLL

Fiona Reynolds, CEO, PRI

Amit Bouri, CEO, GIIN

Rt Hon Lord Deben, Chairman, The Committee of Climate Change

Nancy Pfund, Founder and Managing Partner, DBL Partners

Louise Taylor, CEO, Business is Great (UKDIT)

Hilde Hardeman, Head – Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI), European Commission

“For the past 20 years, Responsible Business has been widely regarded as the world’s leading platform for business leaders looking to share new ideas and innovations that have helped shape the future of sustainable business. It serves as a platform for the world’s leading executives and businesses to come together and share their latest ideas, visions and actions and deliver a more sustainable and just future,” said Liam Dowd, Managing Director – Sustainable Business, Reuters Events.

“By the end of 2030 we will have to have halved the annual global greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time economies have to rebuild post Covid-19 pandemic. It has been estimated that the pandemic has put increased global poverty by approximately 90 million people. It is imperative business takes bold and action now. And whilst this is the biggest challenge faced in our lifetimes, it also represents the biggest innovation opportunity too. At this year’s Responsible Business week, we’re excited to build a global broadcast, centered on how companies are taking action now and seizing the sustainable innovation opportunity that lies ahead,” Dowd added.

