Reuters Events Free Webinar – ESG Standards: The best path forward

SASB, ISO, UBS Global Asset Management and ICMM dissect the suitability of universal vs industry standards, the current market context, and the roadmap forward

LIVE: Thursday 9th July (14:30 BST/9:30 EDT)

Reuters Events hosts leading stakeholders in ESG standards discussion. Representing a diverse group of organisations and standards, our experts will discuss:

The merits of universal standards vs industry-led standards on ESG factors

Current ESG standard landscape, detailing the challenges and advantages that have arisen

Pathway forward to develop standards that deliver transparency, clarity and usability

Chairperson:

Jim Northey, ISO TC68 Technical Committee Financial Services Chair

Expert Speakers:

Bruno Bertocci, Head of Sustainable Equities , UBS Global Asset Management

Katie Schmitz Eulitt, Director of Investor Outreach, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

Aiden Davy, COO, ICMM (International Council on Mining and Metals)

