Reuters Events’ Executive Webcast Explores Collaborative Strategies for Enhancing Supply Chain Resilience and Transition Readiness

Secure, resilient, and sustainable supply chains are crucial for successful clean energy transitions.

The latest episode of Reuters Events executive webcast series, Strengthening supply chain and internal readiness in the European energy transition, is taking place 3:00pm BST on 18 July.

Alongside executive leaders from different sectors, the webcast will strategise supplier ecosystem optimisation to strengthen supply chain security, build resilience, and encourage innovative partnerships across the European energy value chain. Embedding the transition readiness across the full energy spectrum and ultimately future-proof the energy businesses is key for Europe’s race to net zero.

Secure Sustainable Supply : Learn from recent case studies on reconstructing the supplier ecosystem, forming innovative partnerships, and collaborating to decarbonize the value chain for a steady net-zero journey.

Build Transition Capacity : Understand how to assemble your energy transition toolkit, create internal readiness, and overcome challenges to ensure your business is prepared for a net-zero Europe.

Supply Chain Collaboration: Strategize your supply chain to build resilience for the European energy transition, focusing on robust short-term and long-term strategies to achieve net-zero goals.

Speakers sharing expert guidance and actionable strategies include:

Andrea Loi, VP of Operations, Econergy

Jonathan Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer, SDCL

Richard Folland, Head of Policy and Engagement, Carbon Tracker

