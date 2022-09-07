Reuters Events: ESG Investment Europe 2022

The World Will Not Wait: The Time for ESG Is Now

Integrating ESG into every investment decision is no longer optional: it’s non-negotiable.

With non-stop regulatory progress bolstered by a global push towards unified reporting standards, the world has set the agenda – now it’s up to the financial community to deliver it.

As experience has taught us, investors can meet this challenge by meaningfully engaging with stakeholders; hearing and responding to the needs of shareholders; and working collaboratively to identify and improve upon industry-wide issues with data, clarity, transparency, and accountability.

With AuM in EU-domiciled ESG Mutual Funds predicted to hit €7.6tn by 2025, the opportunities on offer to those who rise to the challenge are unmatched. Amidst an ecosystem paradigm shift from risk aversion to impact and value-creation alignment, failure to adapt is preparation to lose out.

