Porto Business School - International MBA

Your ambition deserves the right platform. The International MBA at Porto Business School is your launchpad to a global career — and now is the time to act.

With the September 2025 intake approaching, we invite you to take the next step toward a future defined by strategic thinking, innovation, and global leadership.

Global Career Journeys

Our alumni are making their mark in companies across Europe, North America, and beyond — from tech to consulting and industry.

 

Powerful Business Network

Acquire access to leading companies through career events, mentoring, and consulting projects with real-world impact.

 

Recognized & Accredited

Backed by AMBA, AACSB, EFMD, and BGA accreditations, and ranked by FT and QS, the International MBA meets the highest global standards.

Live and Learn in Porto

Immerse yourself in one of Europe’s most vibrant innovation hubs — a city known for its quality of life and dynamic business scene.

 

Final Application Phase Now Open Limited places available for September 2025.

Don’t miss your chance to:

  • Join a truly international classroom
  • Engage in immersive global experiences
  • Gain a strategic edge for your career

Apply now

Porto Business SchoolJoin us online for the
MBA Open Day
May 22 at 6:00 PM (WEST)

to experience what it’s like to be part of one of the leading business schools in Europe.

Register now

Join us online for the next the next
Information Session
June 6 at 5:00 PM (WEST)

to learn more about the program and scholarship options.

Register now

For personal guidance, reach out to:

António Santos
Admissions Advisor [email protected]
+351 932 004 784

Schedule a meeting

