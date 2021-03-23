Refinitiv’s James Rowland Wins CIM’s Marketer of the Year 2020 Award

James Rowland, Refinitiv, was recently crowned Marketer of the Year by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) during this year’s Marketing Excellence Awards. This year’s virtual event was held on 4 March 2021 and saw many industry experts competing for the prize.

The Marketer of the Year 2020 award was judged by an esteemed panel of experts who carefully analysed performance over the last year. The panel of judges included leading industry figures from Groupe Bel, the Financial Times and Prudential, among others.

One of CIM’s most prestigious awards, the Marketer of the Year recognises innovation and creativity in the industry, as well as the impact one individual has had on an organisation. The award is offered to individuals who demonstrate an unsurpassable level of commitment and shows how an inspiring work ethic, creativity and originality deliver unrivalled performance and marketing excellence for clients.

Award winner James Rowland declared to be absolutely over the moon after learning that he was granted the prestigious title. “I started my marketing journey just over ten years ago and the most important thing I’ve learned through that time is that teamwork is everything. I’m extremely grateful to have such a talented team around me, to work with marketing experts every day and to have fantastic mentors at Refinitiv.” said Rowland.

At their eleventh edition, CIM’s Marketing Excellence Awards illustrate the range of creative talent of individuals, in-house teams, and agencies in the field of marketing. All entries to this year’s awards were submitted before the pandemic in 2020.

Comedian Tom Allen hosted the virtual awards, highlighting the multifaceted nature of marketing. CIM’s other Marketing Excellence Awards have been won by a broad range of businesses and academic institutions.

Chris Daly, CEO at Chartered Institute of Marketing has also congratulated all marketers for their hard work and remarkable resilience over the challenging past year. “Despite [these challenges], marketers have proved their resilience and creativity at every stage, which is why we are delighted to be able to announce the 2020 winners and reward excellence in the field of marketing.” declared Daly.

The declaration is a reminder that the marketing industry is more powerful than believed and that it carries a critical function for all businesses, particularly during challenging times.

