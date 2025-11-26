Auckland, New Zealand

The business market moves in cycles, and 2026 is shaping up to be a seller’s market across New Zealand.

CEO and Founder Brett Barker has seen a marked shift in demand, with buyer enquiry up around 100 percent year-on-year, signalling renewed confidence and a growing appetite for acquisition opportunities.

Buyer confidence is surging and momentum is building across all sectors. The most significant surge has been in the mid-market, where transactions between $3 million and $30 million have accelerated sharply. Nationwide interest in the childcare sector has also strengthened, reflecting both stability and long-term growth potential in that industry.

This broad-based demand means owners entering the market in 2026 may find themselves in a rare position of advantage where competition and confidence create premium selling conditions.

Momentum in Larger-Scale Transactions

Although buyer activity is strong across the board, the pace at the upper end of the market has become particularly decisive.

“Buyers don’t have the luxury of waiting around now – businesses are selling more quickly,” says Barker. “Sellers still need to price well, but transactions are moving faster because serious buyers are acting with confidence.”

Despite tighter economic conditions and higher interest rates, Barker reports that demand from experienced, well-capitalised buyers remains resilient.

“Lending and interest rates have created some hesitation in smaller business sales under $700,000,” he explains. “But at the upper end, confidence is solid. We’ve recently completed several $15 million to $25 million transactions – clear evidence that larger businesses are still performing exceptionally well.”

For owners of mid-market and larger businesses, this combination of confidence and urgency can translate into stronger offers and a more competitive sales environment.

Why This Demand Shift Matters for Sellers

When demand rises this sharply, the entire dynamic of selling a business changes. Strong buyer interest benefits sellers in several ways:

1. More Competition = Better Outcomes

Increased enquiry creates an environment where multiple well-matched buyers may be evaluating the same opportunity. This competition typically strengthens offers, improves terms, and encourages faster decision-making.

2. Serious Buyers Are Acting Quickly

With buyer confidence rising, interested parties are prepared to move decisively. This shortens the time on market, reduces uncertainty, and increases clarity for sellers.

3. Premium Value Is Easier to Demonstrate

High-quality businesses attract attention more readily in a strong market. When buyers perceive demand, they are more willing to recognise – and pay for – a business’s full value.

But timing alone doesn’t guarantee a standout result. Outcomes are significantly influenced by strategy, market positioning, and the skills of the broker representing the sale.

The Advantage of Selling Through an Experienced Broker

A seller’s market amplifies opportunity – but taking full advantage of that opportunity requires expertise.

Experienced business brokers bring several key advantages:

A Strong Network of Qualified Buyers

Brokers maintain extensive networks across multiple industries. They know who is active, who has capital ready to deploy, and which buyers are the right match for each business. This targeted reach is often what transforms steady interest into serious offers.

Strategic Positioning That Maximises Value

Every business has unique strengths and challenges. A broker identifies what will resonate most with buyers and prepares the business so that confidence and value are demonstrated clearly from the outset.

Confidential, Effective Marketing

Exposure matters — but so does discretion.

Brokers manage confidential marketing campaigns designed to reach serious buyers, not casual browsers, ensuring that the right people see the opportunity at the right time.

Skilled Negotiation and Deal Structure

In a market where momentum can move quickly, negotiation expertise becomes even more valuable. A broker helps structure offers, manage buyer expectations, and secure favourable terms that protect the seller’s long-term interests.

Turning a Transaction Into a Life-Changing Outcome

Selling a business is not just a commercial decision – it’s a personal milestone. Many owners have spent decades building their companies, and the result of the sale influences their next chapter, whether that’s retirement, reinvestment, or a new direction.

Barker emphasises that the goal is not simply to complete transactions, but to help owners achieve outcomes that are genuinely transformative.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Set to Outperform 2025

While the current uplift in activity is already noteworthy, Barker believes the best is yet to come.

“I see 2026 being really strong – up on 2025,” he says. “Buyer confidence is there, growth potential is what’s driving interest, and that’s a positive sign for the broader economy.”

With demand rising, momentum strengthening, and large-scale transactions demonstrating resilience, the conditions are ideal for owners considering an exit — particularly those in mid-market or larger categories.

The first step is simply understanding your position.

A market-informed appraisal can clarify your business’s value, the level of current demand, and the best strategy to maximise your outcome.

For many owners, that initial conversation becomes the catalyst for a result that truly shapes their future.