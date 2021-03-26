Rapid Prototyping and Design Thinking: Common Mistakes to Avoid

The digital era requires the implementation of innovations. Hence, exports are now oriented toward improving the user experience, developing new state-of-the-art software and technology while concentrating on the business processes. Design Thinking and Rapid Prototyping are crucial tools for the IT teams that need to come up with fast solutions.

Rapid Prototyping explained

Design Thinking is based on collaboration between professionals in different areas of expertise, with a final goal to produce innovations. Rapid Prototyping enables a convenient design process, which can be quickly altered according to the feedback either by team members or users. The simulation process helps everyone get a better idea of the initial concept and adjust it accordingly. The method allows the evaluation of different approaches for software and hardware.

The initial prototype design process isn’t meant to spend too much time. The prototype will get altered based on the user’s feedback. Having this in mind, it doesn’t have to be perfect at all. Nevertheless, an ideal prototype would turn the users away from giving feedback. It shouldn’t take much time, as the altering process itself will take longer to be completed.

Pros

The final product is designed based on a detailed evaluation by the right people.

The end users get a realistic demonstration of how the final design would look like.

Accelerated development of software prototypes.

Design Thinking is in close relationship with prototypes, as this allows developers to discover new possibilities. Ideas that aren’t joined by a prop type aren’t always welcomed. Turning an idea into action requires a suitable prototype, which will boost creativity and stimulate new ideas. Not that only the whole process allows testing with real users, but it prevents mistakes at the early design phases.

Common mistakes to avoid

Focusing on one idea

In many cases, developers will stick to their initial idea. This happens when they are in a rush and want to finish up or are genuinely convinced that this idea will work. However, it is almost impossible to solve the problem with the first try. Don’t focus on the first idea, as you might end up investing time and effort into something that work won’t work. Remember to try different ideas and a few prototypes in the process. Furthermore, make sure to consider the opinions of other people to finalize the design. Sites like www.comeon.com have had a few prototypes and discussions before releasing a final version.

Don’t take it personally

People tend to overvalue a design that they have put so much time and effort into. They form an emotional connection when they have invested energy into making a detailed prototype, while they could finish with a modest one. This will make developers feel too attached to their design and ignore its flaws. To avoid this mistake, design simple prototypes and don’t spend too much time on each.

Don’t focus on the theoretical part

Rapid Prototyping focuses on the visual aspects of the whole process. This means that you shouldn’t waste your time on the theoretical part since the approach favors a practical approach. The illustration will help the team find the flaws and gaps in the software and correct them appropriately.

Taking fails too seriously

Failing is a crucial part of the design process, so you shouldn’t take it too seriously. Working on prototypes includes testing and revealing mistakes to improve the final product. Don’t take any errors personally, as this is part of the normal process. Remember that every failure is part of the learning and improvement process, and keep on going until you have a product that satisfies your customer’s needs.