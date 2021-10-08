PrimeXBT: A Dynamic and Innovative Platform for Bitcoin

While there are lots of trading platforms on the market, you’ll be surprised to know only a handful actually offer a valuable experience.

Introduction

The world of finance is constantly evolving. The way you paid your bills a decade ago doesn’t look the same as the way you do now, as with the rest of the world that has evolved itself to keep up with demanding times. It’s not just modes of shopping for clothes or buying groceries online that has changed, so have the actual methods of payment you use.

This is especially true in the cases of cryptocurrency and digital assets. It can be said that in a world all about digitalisation, the most powerful form it takes on is the digitalisation of currency. This means you can have literal money stored on the internet and it is still considered a viable source of monetary gain. This has been said about bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, and more with the list of valuable crypto coins growing by the day and seasoning with the trends.

Bitcoin trading Given that the world has shifted into a more user-centric model, there are certain platforms that have been made especially to cater to this transformation.

About PrimeXBT

While relatively new to the scene, PrimeXBT is a multi-asset cryptocurrency exchange that takes pride in providing derivative trading options to its users. It has leverage for up to 100x in five different cryptos. PrimeXBT also has a very dynamic and innovative trading interface that houses everything a modern-day trader needs to be successful. They place the client as the centre focus of their operations, giving them access to nearly 50 assets that range from cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, and indices.

Founded in 2019, PrimeXBT has since grown exponentially and have clients from all over the world. The company’s vision is to create an innovative platform that offers its users the essential tools required for their daily trading activities. In 2020, it was awarded as the best crypto margin trading award by ADVFN International Financial Awards.

Given its robust and accessible platform, it is a unique experience for both beginners and experienced traders alike. PrimeXBT executes 12,000 orders per second and is integrated with more than 12 liquidity providers.

How does PrimeXBT’s bitcoin trading work?

Within minutes, you will be able to access the global cryptocurrency marketplace and trade using the most popular assets and tokens. This is one of the many benefits PrimeXBT’s award-winning platform offers its users, the ease of navigating through the marketplace and the accessibility of its tools to improve trading results.

PrimeXBT houses over 50 technical indicators for their charting software, making the process of building a credible cryptocurrency trading strategy easier. Their powerful trading engine that runs an execution speed of less than 7.12ms per average order allows for a smoother transaction and execution of the trade.

What is leverage trading?

In PrimeXBT’s trading platform, one of the most essential tools in being a powerful trader is leverage. You have to know the lay of the land and familiarise yourself with its learning curve to be able to expand your portfolio. By taking advantage of the small increments in size movements or certain spikes in the charts, you can make your capital grow faster.

The way bitcoin leveraging works is that you take a deposit, otherwise known as ‘margin’, and use it to provide yourself with increased exposure. Think of it like a capital in business or collateral damage in mortgage payments, it’s essentially putting down a fraction of the full value of your trade – all the while PrimeXBT will provide you with the rest.

By using leverage, PrimeXBT can then expose you to major currencies – such as Bitcoin – without leaving you hanging up to dry with a significant loss of funds. Your portfolio is steadily building up and diversifying itself while your money remains in safe, capable hands.

Trading Products

Aside from its solid trading infrastructure and user-friendly interface, PrimeXBT also offers a variety of trading tools. These range from cryptocurrency assets, forex, indices, and CFDs all for trading purposes. Both exchange and brokerage services are provided by the brand.

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and EOS are the crypto assets available.

Indices: FTSE 100, SP 500, DAX 30, ASX 200, and more.

Forex: You can trade major and minor currency pairs. You will be charged commissions, also known as trading fees.

Commodities: oil, gold, natural gas, etc.

Conclusion

With the diversity of instrumental assets available on PrimeXBT, it almost seems like a no-brainer. Their forward-thinking approach and customer-centric morale only serve to make the trading experience that much more valuable and meaningful.

The proprietary partnership between Covesting and PrimeXBT attests to the fact that the platform is user-centric, inclusive, and dynamic. It allows them to take part in shaping an element of crypto-education that makes it easier for beginner traders to acclimate to the world of trading, which, at times can feel wholly intimidating. From its user-friendly interface to making the platform accessible to all skillsets, PrimeXBT lives up to its trustworthy and reliable reputation.