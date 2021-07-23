Top 10 Cryptocurrency Exchanges

The process of understanding cryptocurrencies alone can be daunting. If you’re new to the trade at all, even more so with its unique set of rules and guidelines to follow – not to mention the specifics of actually buying and selling the assets. This is where cryptocurrency exchanges come in.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are online services that work similarly with a stockbroker, handing you specific tools that can make you buy and sell digital currencies (such as BTC, LTC, Ethereum, etc.) with ease. You’ll know a good exchange if you’re able to do all of that with convenience, all with low fees and strong security features.

The sudden growth of the cryptocurrency rave has all been catapulted into mainstream finance, making the potential for investing skyrocket along with it. Investors have now, more than ever, want to be part of the burgeoning subculture of digital currency and its promising profits.

When it comes to choosing the right crypto exchange platform for you, there seldom is that ‘one size fits all’ model. You’re going to have specific needs you want met with your e-coins, and the appropriate platform will deliver that for you.

1. Coinbase

Arguably one of the most popular and best cryptocurrency exchanges to date, Coinbase has been a long-time fan favourite between traders for many reasons. You can purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, as well as 50+ coins directly with USD. You can even go so far as interest your UDST, all the while earning token rewards through various activities in doing so. It makes buying and selling cryptocurrencies fairly easy, with its strong security and transparent pricing.

Aside from the bigger cryptocoins, Coinbase also offers multiple investment options for individual and institutional clients. Some of its account features include staking rewards, iOS and Android mobile apps, and a Coinbase Earn account option that pays you in crypto assets for watching educational videos.

2. Binance

This Malta-based exchange was founded in China, in 2017. Binance also belongs to the titular lists of credible crypto platforms, having offered their services globally for quite some time now. Binance allows you to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency – basically the whole thing – while only charging 0.1% on trades.

You have the option to earn interest on your coins by staking them for a while and earning an interest rate of between 0.5-10%. Binance is a recommended platform to get into other currencies such as Cardano or Neo, because of its proprietary system that utilizes robust mechanisms that cater not only to the bigger crypto names.

3. Gemini

With a modular focus on security and transparency, Gemini is also another widely-regarded exchange platform that makes it a point to protect its customers first but still deliver positive results. To date, Gemini is one of the only exchanges that offer FDIC-protection on USD deposits.

4. Robinhood

First launched in the US in 2013, Robinhood started out as a simple broker company for stock traders and has since then dipped its toes into crypto trading. In 2018, Robinhood began its interest in the digital coin by offering crypto services geared towards then young and inexperienced investors looking to get into the trade.

Robinhood’s crypto exchange leg, currently catering to 7 main cryptocurrencies, receives most of its reputation for its pleasant user-friendly mobile app interface and no fees charged on crypto trades. Aside from its overall convenience, Robinhood also has decent security measures that further enrich and stabilize the trading experience – especially for those worried about data privacy issues.

5. Kraken

What started out as one of the original crypto trading platforms ever, Kraken has grown to become one of the most formidable dealers in the market. It houses a generous archive of coins and tokens for the average trader – and then some. Like the exchanges above, Kraken has 50+ cryptocurrencies with an array of options both for retail investors and institutional investors. But when it comes to global support, the exchange currently supports traders in nearly 200 countries.

The exchange also offers its own futures trading platforms. But institutional clients can take advantage of expert insights, one-on-one consultations, account management support, and more.

6. eToro

While not necessarily a new face in the European market, it’s only recently that eToro has expanded its services in the United States. They offer a wide variety of services catering the crypto genre, from buying and selling digital assets to practice trading accounts before dipping into real funds.

As an exchange platform, eToro offers 6 crypto coins (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin, and XLM) for investors. While some may argue it comes a bit short in comparison to the other platforms, being able to house all the major coins in one place is a feat of convenience that goes by largely underrated.

7. Crypto.com

This Hong Kong-based exchange platform founded in 2016 is another popular one that allows users to trade, buy, sell, and spend. An all-in house setting, but what it’s particularly known for around crypto circles is its unbeatable prices – Crypto.com has a remarkably low fee that starts between 0.04% to 0.20%.

Aside from that, Crypto.com also allows users to have a non-custodial DeFi wallet that can be monitored through a separate app of its own. With it, you can link that account to your main one for ease of transfer of funds.

8. Bisq

Launched in 2014 primarily as a decentralized exchange, Bisq has servers set up all over the world as opposed to having only a main headquartered building. This convenience of location brings in more security for each transaction, making it virtually impossible for someone to steal your money.

If you’re looking to get started with cryptocurrency trading or investing, this is a beginner-friendly place to start out with. Bisq allows everyone the option to try out different exchanges, testing the waters to see which one would best fit their financial or trading goals. Whether you want the most currencies, the lowest fees, or the easiest experience, chances are you’ll find a likely choice in any of Bisq’s 120+ cryptocurrencies and many fiats.

9. TradeStation

Arguably one of the longest-running players in the game, TradeStation is a Florida-based company first established in 1982. Due to its unparalleled longevity and credibility in the field, the platform is mostly geared towards more advanced and intermediate crypto investors.

While predominantly known for its stock trading regime, TradeStation does have a few services in the direction of cryptocurrency. They currently offer 4 cryptocurrency options: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and USD Coin; and give users the flexibility to sell, invest, trade, or earn from them.

10. Coinmama

Coinmama was launched in 2013 as a cryptocurrency brokerage. Since then, it has expanded over time into nearly 2 million worldwide users spread over 188 countries. However, unlike exchanges, brokerages sell their crypto to investors. The platform currently houses 10 cryptocoin options, including Bitcoin, that they sell at competitive rates.

Another thing worth noting about Coinmama is the convenience of its payment options. Through their platform, you can pay using a debit/credit card, bank transfer, wire transfer, and Apple pay. They do, however, charge a 5% and 5.5% fee on all deposits and purchases respectively.

Conclusion

With over a billion digital coins in circulation, it can be overwhelming to know which one you should stick with. We hope this list narrowed down your choices and you can begin your long-awaited trading journey!