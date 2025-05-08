Porto Business School International MBA

The International MBA at Porto Business School is more than a degree — it’s a transformation. Designed for professionals ready to lead in a rapidly changing world, with a drive for a global experience, this full-time program blends strategy, innovation, and leadership to fuel your next big move.

What to expect from the program:

» Global Leadership Perspective:

Develop cross-cultural agility and global market insights through immersive experiences like the Global Immersion Week (Europe or USA) and a culturally diverse classroom.

» Hands-On Business Impact:

Tackle real-world challenges through the Business Impact Challenge and Capstone Project — from consulting with global firms to launching your own venture.

» Career Acceleration & Industry Connection:

Participate in the Career Development Track, networking events, and mentoring. Leverage group coaching, company visits, and the PBS Career Summit to fast-track your goals.

» AI, Innovation & Sustainability:

Develop cutting-edge knowledge in areas like Artificial Intelligence for Business, Digital Strategy, Value Creation, and Sustainability — all critical for future-proofing your career.

Upcoming Information Sessions:

Want to learn more? Join us online:

For additional information about the International MBA at Porto Business School and to help you explore our scholarship program, contact:

António Santos

Admissions Advisor

[email protected]

+351 932 004 784