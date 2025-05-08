Porto Business School International MBA

The International MBA at Porto Business School is more than a degree — it’s a transformation. Designed for professionals ready to lead in a rapidly changing world, with a drive for a global experience, this full-time program blends strategy, innovation, and leadership to fuel your next big move.
What to expect from the program:
» Global Leadership Perspective:
Develop cross-cultural agility and global market insights through immersive experiences like the Global Immersion Week (Europe or USA) and a culturally diverse classroom.
» Hands-On Business Impact:
Tackle real-world challenges through the Business Impact Challenge and Capstone Project — from consulting with global firms to launching your own venture.
» Career Acceleration & Industry Connection:
Participate in the Career Development Track, networking events, and mentoring. Leverage group coaching, company visits, and the PBS Career Summit to fast-track your goals.
» AI, Innovation & Sustainability:
Develop cutting-edge knowledge in areas like Artificial Intelligence for Business, Digital Strategy, Value Creation, and Sustainability — all critical for future-proofing your career.
Upcoming Information Sessions:
Want to learn more? Join us online:
- May 22, 6:30 PM (WEST)
- June 5, 5:00 PM (WEST)
For additional information about the International MBA at Porto Business School and to help you explore our scholarship program, contact:
António Santos
Admissions Advisor
+351 932 004 784