Poli Payments: Is it a Safe Deposit Method?

POLi payment is a medium of payment that allows users to make a direct transfer of funds from their bank account to an online casino account. At present, there are 20 major banks participating in this novel online payment system that boasts approximately 33 million users.

Because of how easy it is to make deposits and withdrawals with POLi, a lot of casino players now prefer it since their transactions will be secure every time. POLi is an exceptional alternative to the use of credit and debit cards which attract a charge for every transaction. What this means is that POLi does not charge the user any fees when they make deposits into their casino accounts.

POLi General Features

Deposits via POLi

Before you get started with this medium of payment, you must first find out if the online casino you use accepts deposits via POLi. Follow these five steps to make a deposit with POLi:

Step 1: Visit casinos accepting NZD currency of your choice and click on the ‘Cashier’, ‘ Checkout’ or ‘Banking’ page.

Step 2: Click ‘Deposit’ and select POLi as the mode of payment.

Step 3: Enter the amount of money that you wish to deposit into your online casino account. Once that is done, you’ll be redirected to the official POLi’s website. Once you have successfully accessed the POLi website, choose the bank that you would like to transfer funds from and then select ‘Proceed’. You’ll then be requested to make your banking details available. After typing in all the details required of you, click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 4: At this point, you will be redirected to a page where you will have to check details such as the account from where the funds will be deducted, the amount of money that you wish to deposit, the payment reference number, as well as the date of the transaction.

Step 5: You will have to verify all the details you provided to be correct, then click on the option to ‘Proceed’. Once your payment has been confirmed, you will see a transaction receipt which you can choose to send to your email.

Withdrawals via POLi

A few online casinos now accept POLi as a method of withdrawal. But it’s a little bit more difficult to process withdrawal transactions than to make deposits. Users who wish to process a withdrawal of their casino earnings with POLi will have to register for a POLi account at the official website. Customers are advised to select for the ‘Standard Pricing Plan’ when they sign up for a POLi account.

Upon successful registration and linking of your bank account, you can then proceed to use POLi for your withdrawals. To use your POLi account for withdrawals, you must first visit the ‘Cashier’ page of your preferred online casino. Select POLi as the withdrawal method you prefer. Provide the details required and the amount of money that you wish to withdraw.

Once you get a confirmation, it means that the withdrawal transaction has been processed successfully. However, there is always a transaction fee of $0.30 with 0.9% of the amount you choose to withdraw.

Security

POLi is a completely safe and secure method of making transfers from your bank account to your casino account. It has been in operations for over a decade already, so users are assured of both reliability and efficiency in terms of security.

POLi Customer Support

POLi boasts of an exceptional customer support system. The POLi Customer service agents can be reached via live chat, phone, and email support. Its agents are quite efficient in addressing the different concerns that its users may have.

Pros and Cons of POLi for Kiwis

Although POLi has proven to be a reliable payment method, we will be biased to deny the fact that it has its cons as much as there are pros. Below are the pros and cons of choosing POLi as your preferred payment method:

Pros

POLi allows its users to make a deposit instantly without long holdings or long confirmation periods

POLi does not charge any transaction fees for all deposits

It is one of the few safe methods of payment around which makes sure that players do not have to worry about the security

POLi gives transaction receipt instantly as a confirmation that a deposit was successful.

POLi mainly handles transfers payments directly from NZ bank accounts , so its users do not really need a credit or debit card.

With POLi, users have the option to carry out their transactions anonymously.

Cons