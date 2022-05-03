Obtaining a Citizenship by Investment in Grenada – All You Need to Know

Grenada is a beautiful island country in the Caribbean that offers investor-friendly citizenship by investment program. You can obtain Grenadian citizenship and a Grenadian passport by investing in the country. This can be a great option for those who are looking to gain citizenship in a new country.

If you are seeking a second passport and want to know more about Grenada citizenship by investment, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know in order to obtain Grenadian citizenship, including the eligibility requirements and the benefits of having a Grenada passport. So, keep reading for more information!

What is Grenada Citizenship by Investment?

Grenada citizenship by investment is a program that allows foreign investors to obtain a Grenada passport in exchange for an investment in the country. There are two main ways to invest in Grenada: through real estate or through the National Transformation Fund (NTF).

Foreign investors who choose to invest in Grenada through real estate must make a minimum investment of $220,000 USD. This can be done by investing in a government-approved property or by investing in an approved project. Once the investment has been made, the investor and their family will be eligible for Grenadian citizenship.

Those who choose to invest in the National Transformation Fund must make a minimum investment of $150,000 USD. The NTF was created to help Grenada achieve its development goals. The fund is used for Grenada’s economic and social transformation, as well as for environmental protection. Please note that this amount is non-refundable.

Grenada citizenship by investment is an excellent option for those who are looking to obtain a second citizenship. Not only does Grenada offer a fast and simple citizenship application process, but it also provides many benefits to its citizens. These benefits include visa-free travel to over 150 countries, including the UK, Canada, and the Schengen Area. Grenadian citizens also have the right to live and work in Grenada without any restrictions.

If you are interested in obtaining Grenadian citizenship through investment, there are a few eligibility requirements that you must meet.

Eligibility Criteria for Obtaining Citizenship by Investment in Grenada

One of the great things about obtaining Grenadian citizenship is that it is not only applicable to the investor but his/her entire family. This includes spouses, parents, children above 18 years, brothers, and sisters. It also includes children with disabilities in this citizenship program at any age.

There are a few other eligibility criteria that you must meet in order to obtain Grenadian citizenship, including:

A clean criminal record

A minimum investment of $220,000 USD for real estate or $150,000 USD for the National Transformation Fund

A Grenada residence permit

Compliance with the due diligence requirements

Proof of legal income

Parents and children must be financially dependent on the investor or spouse

So, if you are interested in obtaining Grenadian citizenship by investment, make sure that you meet all of the eligibility requirements. Once you have done so, you can begin the application process.

Procedure and Timeline for Obtaining Grenada Citizenship by Investment

The Grenada citizenship application process is relatively straightforward. To apply, you must first submit all of the required documents, including a completed application form, proof of investment, due diligence fees, and passport photographs. Once your application has been reviewed and approved, you will be invited to Grenada for an interview.

After your interview, you will be asked to make your investment in Grenada.

National Transformation Fund: USD 150,000 into Grenada’s state fund that funds ports, marinas, roads, schools, hospitals, etc. Real Estate: USD 220,000 into Grenada’s government-approved real estate project, such as villas, offices, townships, etc.

Once this has been done, you will receive your certificate of registration and naturalization. You will then need to take an oath of allegiance and provide biometrics later.

The entire Grenada citizenship by investment process usually takes about three to four months from start to finish.

Benefits of Grenadian Citizenship

As a Grenadian citizen, you will enjoy many benefits, including:

Visa-free travel to over 150 countries, including the UK, Canada, China, Hong Kong, and the Schengen Area

The right to live and work in Grenada without any restrictions

Grenadian citizenship is hereditary and can be passed down to future generations

Grenada has a low crime rate and is considered a safe place to live

Grenada offers an attractive tax regime for its citizens, with no wealth tax, inheritance tax, or capital gains tax

No minimum stay in Grenada per year

Ability to include the entire family

So, if you are looking for a fast and simple citizenship application process with many benefits, Grenada is the perfect choice for you.