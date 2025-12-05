Cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving. The way SMEs and large enterprises are getting affected by ransomware, phishing, spyware, or social engineering is overwhelming. The degree of cyber attacks affecting enterprises and SMBs is no longer sufficient.

Signature-based detection is no longer enough or efficient against these constantly evolving and changing threats. Evolved ransomware attacks, fireless malware, and zero-day exploits of today’s time demand something more efficient and robust.

That’s why experts are now relying on next generation antivirus (NGAV), a proactive approach powered by the use of AI, machine learning, and behavioral analysis.

However, it’s critical to keep in mind that NGAV isn’t a silver bullet. It certainly improves the endpoint security. But it has its limitations.

We have explored the benefits and limitations of next generation antiviruses through this blog post. So keep reading.

What is Next Generation Antivirus (NGAV)?

NGAV shows a major shift from the traditional antivirus to a modern and more capable antivirus. Instead of simply relying on malware signatures, NGAV uses behavioral analysis, AI-threat detection, and cloud-based intelligence to find suspicious activities in real time.

Key features of next generation antivirus software include:

Machine learning models: The use of machine learning enables NGAV with the power to block unknown threats before they can affect a system.

Behavioral Monitoring: NGAV is capable of detecting anomalies in processes and applications.

Sandboxing: Isolating suspicious files for a safe and secure analysis.

Cloud Threat Intelligence: Users get real-time updates on the emerging and evolving threat landscape and build resilience accordingly.

Unlike legacy antivirus, NGAV focuses on proactive defense, making it one of the best next generation antivirus solutions for modern enterprises.

Strengths of NGAV

Next generation antiviruses present the following benefits to their users:

Advanced Threat Detection: Threat detection is the cornerstone of the benefits NGAV provides to its clients. The use of AI, ML, and deep learning neural networks makes them capable of handling zero-day attacks, novel malware, and polymorphic viruses that go beyond the capacity of traditional antiviruses. It detects zero-day threats without relying on signatures.

Real-Time Monitoring: The use of AI and behavioral analysis empowers NGAV to monitor threats in real time and stop them before heavy damage can affect a company's systems.

Defense Against Fileless Attacks: NGAV can identify and block fileless malware attacks. These attacks don't use or introduce new files to the system. Instead, they are often invisible to the legacy antivirus software.

Cloud Integration: Cloud integration ensures up-to-date threat intelligence and the use of the latest methods and technologies for acting against cyber threats.

Reduced Dependency on Manual Updates: Automated learning improves detection accuracy.

These are some must-have capabilities for an antivirus in today’s times. In fact, NGAV plays a critical role in any Endpoint Protection Platform.

Limitations of NGAV

Despite all the advantages of NGAV, there are some limitations to using it for an organization’s security. For example:

False Positives: Behavioral analysis can sometimes misinterpret legitimate processes. Even when using AI and ML, there can be contextual mistakes by tools when it comes to detecting threats. When a normal and legitimate process is misinterpreted as a false positive, it disrupts workflow and affects productivity in the process of responding to a false alarm.

Resource Intensive: The AI and ML models used for NGAV require significant computing power. It can significantly impact system performance in the long run.

Limited Scope: NGAV focuses on endpoints; it doesn't provide full network visibility or cloud security. Users will need another suite of solutions for the security of an entire network or cloud.

Reactive Gaps: While NGAV helps with detecting threats, remediation sometimes requires the use of external tools or manual intervention.

This is why relying solely on NGAV can leave gaps in your security strategy.

Why NGAV Alone is Not Enough

Modern cyberattacks are multi-vector and highly sophisticated. Attackers now use different techniques such as lateral movement, privilege escalation, and fileless malware that easily bypass endpoint protection. NGAV has the capability to detect anomalies. But it comes without complementary solutions. As a result, organizations risk delayed response and lack a remediation process.

That’s where we ponder the concept of why pairing NGAV with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is essential.

Sangfor’s Approach: Beyond NGAV

While next generation antiviruses are essential today, organizations and enterprises must think beyond that. Sangfor Technologies redefines security beyond endpoint with their Athena EPP, a unified endpoint protection platform that combines NGAV, EDR, and endpoint management into a single solution.

Key Features of Sangfor Athena EPP

AI-Powered Threat Detection: Sangfor's Engine Zero uses AI and ML to detect unknown threats, including zero-day exploits and fileless attacks.

Behavioral Analysis & Neural-X Intelligence: Real-time monitoring backed by global threat intelligence ensures rapid detection and prevention.

Real-time monitoring backed by global threat intelligence ensures rapid detection and prevention. Ransomware Defense: Honeypot traps for ransomware detection. Behavioral monitoring and rapid process termination within 3 seconds . Achieves 99.83% detection accuracy across 12 million endpoints.

Attack Chain Visualization: Maps threats using the MITRE ATT\&CK framework for better response and forensic analysis.

Maps threats using the MITRE ATT\&CK framework for better response and forensic analysis. Patch Management & Vulnerability Remediation: Reduces attack surface by fixing configuration flaws and outdated software.

Athena EPP is certified by AV-Test as a Top Product and integrates seamlessly with Sangfor’s broader security ecosystem, including Sangfor NGAV, Sangfor EDR, and Endpoint Management for holistic protection.

Best Practices for Organizations

Now that you know the benefits and limitations of using NGAV, here are some of the best practices to leverage its capabilities the best way:

Adopt a Layered Security Strategy: Combine NGAV with NGAV, EDR, and Endpoint Mgmt. to build a layered approach to secure endpoints and safeguard the whole Organization.

Regular Patching: Attackers are evolving, and so is the arsenal of tools and technologies they use. That's why it's critical to update systems to reduce both known and unknown vulnerabilities.

Employee Training: Even with upgraded tech and newer solutions, attacks can affect an organization if the employees aren't trained properly. That's why employee training with updated guidelines is a must.

Continuous Monitoring: Finally, use advanced analytics for proactive threat hunting.

Your Organization Needs More Than NGAV!

Next generation antivirus solutions are something not to compromise with in today’s evolving threat landscape. But, keeping their benefits and limitations in mind, it’s safe to say that NGAV alone isn’t enough of a solution. It will continue to require help from complementary technologies and methods such as EDR, NDR.

By adopting a layered approach and leveraging platforms like Sangfor Athena EPP, organizations can achieve comprehensive protection, ensuring resilience against today’s evolving threat landscape.